The world can start dreaming of an end to the coronavirus pandemic, says UN health chief

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned that if the virus can be stopped, “the road ahead remains treacherous” – Salvatore Di Nolfi / Keystone

The United Nations chief of health said on Friday that the positive results of the coronavirus vaccine trials mean the world “can begin to dream of the end of the pandemic”. But he said rich and powerful nations must not trample the poor and marginalized “in the vaccine rush.”

In an address to the first high-level session of the United Nations General Assembly on the pandemic, the Director-General of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, warned that while the virus can be stopped, “the way forward remains treacherous “.

He said the pandemic had shown humanity “its best and its worst,” highlighting “inspiring acts of compassion and self-giving, breathtaking feats of science and innovation, and heartwarming displays. of solidarity, but also disturbing signs of self-interest, of blame – change of gears and divisions “.

Referring to the current upsurge in infections and deaths, Dr Tedros said without naming any country that “where science is drowned out by conspiracy theories, where solidarity is undermined by division, where sacrifice is replaced by self-interest, the virus thrives, the virus spreads “.

He warned that a vaccine “will not address the vulnerabilities that lie at its root” – poverty, hunger, inequality and climate change, which he says must be tackled once the pandemic is over.

“We cannot and we must not return to the same modes of exploitation of production and consumption, to the same contempt for the planet which sustains all life, to the same cycle of panic and interference and to the same policies of division that have fueled this pandemic, ”he said. .

Regarding vaccines, Dr Tedros said that “the light at the end of the tunnel is getting brighter and brighter” but vaccines “must be shared equally as global public goods, not as private goods that widen inequalities and become another reason some people are left behind. “.

The story continues

He said that WHO’s ACT-Accelerator program to develop and distribute vaccines fairly quickly “risks becoming a noble gesture” without major new funding.

He said that $ 4.3 billion (£ 3.2 billion) is needed immediately to lay the groundwork for the mass purchase and delivery of vaccines and that an additional $ 23.9 billion is needed to 2021. That total, Dr Tedros said, represents less than half of one percent of the $ 11 trillion in stimulus packages announced by the Group of 20, the richest countries in the world.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres made a similar appeal for funding for the ACT-Accelerator when the two-day General Assembly session opened on Thursday.

Henrietta Fore, head of UNICEF, the United Nations children’s agency, said that “when poor countries started trying to buy vaccines” there were none available or the price was too high.

UNICEF typically distributes two billion doses of vaccine per year, she said, and once it can get the Covid-19 vaccines “we’re going to double that number next year, so we need to Everyone on the bridge”.

Despite years of warnings, Dr Tedros said many countries were unprepared for the pandemic and assumed their health systems would protect their populations. Many of the countries that have done best in the face of the crisis had experience responding to outbreaks of SARS, MERS, HINI and other infectious diseases, he said.

WHO has come under heavy criticism for not playing a stronger and more vocal role in managing the pandemic.

Dr Tedros told the meeting that “clearly the global preparedness system needs attention”.

He said a WHO commission established in September was reviewing international health regulations. WHO is also working with several countries to develop a pilot program in which countries agree to regular and transparent reviews of their health preparedness, he said.

The pandemic has also demonstrated the need for a global system to share samples of viruses and other disease-causing pathogens in order to facilitate the development of “medical countermeasures as a global public good,” he said. he said, welcoming Switzerland’s offer to use a high-security laboratory to run a new biobank.

Dr Tedros also supported the proposal of the head of the European Union, Charles Michel, for an international treaty under which the WHO would monitor the risks of emerging infectious diseases in animals for transmission to humans, ensure health risk alerts, improve access to health care and meet funding needs. He said this would provide “the political basis” to strengthen the global health sector.

The world spends $ 7.5 trillion annually on health, or almost 10% of global GDP, said Dr Tedros, but most of that money is spent in rich countries to treat disease rather than to ” promote and protect health ”.

“We need to radically rethink the way we view and value health,” he said.

“If the world is to avoid another crisis of this magnitude, investments in basic public health functions, especially primary health care, are essential, and all paths should lead to universal health coverage with a solid foundation. primary health care.