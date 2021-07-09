“The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf” Anime Debuts on Netflix in August | Committed

Fans of The Witcher won’t have to wait until the end of the year to see something new from the franchise. AT WitcherCon, Netflix announced that it will debut The wolf’s nightmare August 23. The company first announced the prequel animated film at the beginning of last year and shared today, it will focus on Geralt’s mentor, Vesemir. Korean animation house Studio Mir, best known for its work on The legend of Korra, worked on the project, just like The witcher showrunner Lauren Hissrich.

The movie should give The Witcher fans something to enjoy while they wait for Netflix to release the second season of The witcher. After several delays, the new season of the live-action series is expected to arrive on the streaming service on December 17.