The whole world is watching: “I would never imagine this would happen in the United States”

On Wednesday, U.S. allies and adversaries watched in shock and called for peace in Washington, DC, a violent crowd of supporters of President Donald Trump who were tricked into believing the election was stolen. stormed the Capitol building.

Trump-loyal insurgents, some from violent far-right groups, rushed through police lines and stormed into Capitol Hill, disrupting the process of formalizing Joe Biden’s presidential victory.

As the anarchy and chaos unfolding in Congress grabbed headlines around the world, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, tweeted that “enemies of democracy will be delighted to see these incredible images of #WashingtonDC.” He also called on Trump to finally come to terms with his electoral defeat.

“Riot talk is turning into violent action – on the Reichstag steps, and now in the #Capitol,” Maas added. “The contempt for democratic institutions is devastating.”

In London, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson called the scenes “shameful”.

“The United States is a supporter of democracy in the world and it is now vital that there is a peaceful and orderly transfer of power,” he said.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said his people were “deeply disturbed and saddened by the attack on democracy in the United States”.

“Violence will never succeed in overthrowing the will of the people,” Trudeau said. “Democracy in the United States must be maintained – and it will be.”

In Brussels, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, who has had a combative and difficult relationship with Trump due to the president’s criticism of the security alliance, called the violence “shocking” – a statement which had added weight given that similar statements are usually made by him during times of great turmoil in Eastern Europe, the Middle East and elsewhere.

“The result of this democratic election must be respected”, Stoltenberg tweeted.

Several other foreign officials and leaders also intervened, including the President of the European Commission: