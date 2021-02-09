The West versus the Global South: you have the numbers. We have the money

UNITED NATIONS, Feb. 9 (IPS) – When the Group of 77, the largest coalition of developing countries with 134 members, tried years ago to negotiate hard in its negotiations with Western nations, one of his envoys said: “You have the numbers. We have the money.

But this implicit threat – meaning the power of the stock market – did not deter the G77 from playing a key role in helping to shape the UN’s socio-economic agenda, including sustainable development, environmental protection. , universal health care, South-South cooperation, eradication of extreme poverty and hunger – all leading in large part to the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) adopted in 2015 and targeted for a deadline of 2030 .

The People’s Republic of China, the world’s second-largest economy after the United States, has remained an integral part – and a staunch supporter – of the G77, since the historic 1992 Earth Summit in Rio.

At this summit meeting – which marked a battle between the West and the global South over financing to promote development while protecting the environment – a G77 delegate told his colleagues at a meeting at the doorstep. clos: “We must face them with a masked iron fist. in a velvet glove.

The strength of the G77 in numbers – with more than two thirds of the 193 UN member states – gives it unparalleled political weight before the Non-Aligned Movement (with 120 members), the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (57) , the Asian Group (55), the African Group (54), the Latin American and Caribbean Group (33), the European Union (27) and the Group of Eastern European Countries (23).

While the G77 focused on achieving sustainable development, the Non-Aligned Movement pursued fundamental policies of the South, including human rights, neocolonialism, international security, military conflicts and the maintenance of peace. UN peace.

Speaking from Beijing, Dr Palitha Kohona, Sri Lankan Ambassador to China, told IPS that while many countries in the Western camp have tended to reject the G77 and China as unrelated to economic / political developments contemporaries, the Group has provided a platform for developing countries. make a profound contribution to the contemporary formulation of world economic policy.

At its peak, he said, the G77 and China made significant contributions to the development of the New International Economic Order (NIEO) and the regulatory framework for the law of the sea.

“Today, the Convention on the Law of the Sea is considered the Constitution of the Oceans and the Seas,” said Dr Kohona, former head of the UN Treaty Section and former permanent representative of Sri Lanka to United Nations.

More recently, he noted, his influence on the Rio process, the conventions on climate change, biological diversity, hazardous waste, ozone, the Millennium Development Goals (MDGs) and the of sustainable development (SDGs) was decisive.

He said the influence of the G77 in shaping global policies in these major areas of importance to humanity remains intact and cannot be underestimated.

“These global rules now have an impact on policy formulation in the Bretton Woods institutions as well,” he added.

The role played by individual intellectual giants of the developing world in highlighting the G77 and China must be recognized, he argued.

“Today, China has assumed a leading role in meeting the challenge of climate change affecting the very survival of mankind,” he said.

Mourad Ahmia, Executive Secretary of the G77, told IPS that the essential role played by the Group in economic diplomacy and the projection of the development interests of the Global South is testament to its continued relevance in the ongoing dialogue on global development.

When it was created on June 15, 1964, the signatory countries of the famous “Joint Declaration of the Seventy-Seven Countries” formed the largest intergovernmental organization of developing countries at the United Nations to articulate and promote their collective interests and their development. common agenda.

Since the first ministerial meeting of the G-77 held in Algeria in October 1967 and the adoption of the “Charter of Algiers”, he stressed, the Group of 77 has defined the institutional mechanisms and structures that have contributed to shape the development agenda and change the landscape of the South.

Over the years, he said, the Group has acquired a growing role in determining and driving international relations through global negotiations on major North-South and development issues.

The G-77 adheres to the principle that nations, large and small, deserve an equal voice in world affairs … Today the Group remains bound by a common geography and a common history of struggle for liberation, freedom and South-South solidarity, Ahmia said.

The Group is present around the world in United Nations centers in New York, Geneva, Nairobi, Paris, Rome, Vienna and Washington DC, and actively participates in ongoing negotiations on a wide range of global issues, including climate change. , poverty eradication, migration, trade and the law of the sea.

The G-77 remains the only viable and operational mechanism for multilateral economic diplomacy within the United Nations system. The growing number of members is proof of its lasting strength.

Chakravarthi Raghavan, the former editor-in-chief of Geneva-based SUNS, told IPS that since its founding in 1964, the G77 has emerged, along with the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), in as an organ of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) and has brought about several positive changes in the international economic system.

With UNCTAD, came the possibility of an “alternative point of view” on “the liberal / neoliberal economy and the generalized system of preferences (GSP schemes) -“ Of course, they are voluntary and not compulsory.

The principle of non-reciprocity and special and differential treatment in trade relations with developed countries (initially non-binding, part IV of GATT-1947, but contractual for developing countries after the 1994 Marrakesh Agreement for the WTO) which the United States is now trying to eliminate as part of its “WTO reform” proposals, Raghavan said. former editor-in-chief of Press Trust of India,

The Jamaican deal (following the collapse of the international monetary and financial system with (former US President Richard) Nixon’s repudiation of dollar-gold convertibility at $ 35 an ounce) – and Special Drawing Rights ( DTS).

The G77 also created the concept of “development” as opposed to the IMF’s original Bretton Woods concept of “Reconstruction and Development” for war-torn economies in Europe, said Raghavan, winner of the Nations Development Program Award. United Nations (UNDP) of the G77 in 1997.

In the postwar order, the major industrialized countries decided on a policy (with the United States vetoing most decisions) that others were forced to accept. Now there is at least one attempt at dialogue (from G7 to G20).

Initially, Raghavan said, the G77 was only concerned with economic issues; the much earlier NAM dealt with political and security issues.

But little by little, the members of the G77 brought their political and security issues and their alliances with the great powers to influence the decision-making of the G77. This has had the effect of weakening the positions of the G77 and its influence on international economic issues, Raghavan said.

The writer is a former editor of the Journal of the Group of 77

