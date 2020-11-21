The week offers a glimpse of how Trump and Biden approach the presidency

WASHINGTON (AP) – One of them spent the week at his home in Delaware carefully trying to form a government and prepare for a pandemic.

The other remained largely to himself behind closed doors in a nearly empty White House, angrily tweeting and using his office and allies to try to overturn the results of a US election in a dangerous violation of democracy .

While the differences between President-elect Joe Biden and President Donald Trump were not yet clear, the days since the November 3 election have shown the radically divergent ways in which each approaches the post of Commander-in-Chief.

Trump has largely abandoned government, despite a pandemic that has now killed more than 250,000 people in the United States and is raging out of control. He rejected the election results, concocted plots that are now believed by his most staunch supporters and refused to allow his government to participate in the peaceful transition of power to the next administration while trying to pressure them. lawmakers and election officials will voters.

Deprived of the briefings, agency access and funding that are part of a traditional transition, Biden nonetheless tried to move forward. He appointed senior officials, selected cabinet members, and attempted to glean information on politics and national security from former government officials and others, including governors, who have worked with the current administration. from Trump.

At the White House, the West Wing was largely empty, with few staff members and little of the commotion typically seen in the tight maze of offices ahead of the election and before another outbreak of COVID-19.

The circle around the president has narrowed in recent weeks. Staff who would normally jump at the chance to set foot in the Oval Office are now trying to avoid it for fear of running into a wayward president who angrily demanded answers from assistants on how to challenge the election further. .

Even his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani was forced to walk away from the White House after the son of the former New York mayor, a White House staff member, announced he had tested positive to the virus. Rudy Giuliani has resumed the president’s legal efforts to challenge the election, despite the lack of evidence behind these challenges.

Trump criticized aides when told that Giuliani and the rest of his legal team could not meet at the White House on Friday after they were also exposed. And he complained to confidants that Giuliani embarrassed himself at a press conference on Thursday when what appeared to be hair dye dripped down Giuliani’s sweaty face as he asserted the lie after a conspiratorial lie. on the results.

The Trump West Wing, never a well-oiled machine, was even less organized than usual.

Members of the press office staff, who control the White House briefing room, learned from reporters on Thursday that the coronavirus task force, led by Vice President Mike Pence, had scheduled a briefing there.

Trump finally made an appearance on Friday to discuss prescription drug prices – an event he had requested, to push back the scenario he was hiding. But he sidestepped reporters’ questions again, as he has been doing for over two weeks now.

Just beyond the gates of the White House, construction continues on the bleachers from where spectators will witness the inaugural parade honoring President-elect Joe Biden in January.

About two hours away in Delaware, Biden focused on governance rather than social media or baseless allegations of voter fraud. It was his second full week as president-elect.

Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris met each day in a makeshift transitional seat in a theater in downtown Wilmington, where they held a series of virtual meetings.

They met with business and labor leaders on Monday, national security experts Tuesday, frontline healthcare workers Wednesday, governors Thursday and the two most powerful Democrats in Congress on Friday, the Speaker of the House. Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.

“It was more of an information gathering meeting. They haven’t put forward any policies or said, ‘This is what we want to change,’ said GOP Governor Larry Hogan of Maryland, who participated in Thursday’s coronavirus-focused appeal. . “They were mostly in listening mode.”

Indeed, the conversations, according to people familiar with their content, focused almost exclusively on the pandemic and how the Biden administration might try to stop the disease from spreading exponentially immediately after its inauguration on January 20 – or even before.

Biden has repeatedly called on Congressional leaders to end their deadlock and pass a sweeping COVID-19 relief bill by the end of the year.

At his home, he was in regular contact with a small group of senior assistants, including new Chief of Staff Ron Klain, to begin the complicated process of filling key administrative positions. Thursday, he had finalized his choice for the secretary of the Treasury. As of Friday, he announced more than a dozen senior White House hires.

He also launched a series of appeals of thanks to members of the disparate factions of the Democratic Party who helped achieve his victory and whose continued support will be essential in rallying Americans to his agenda.

Biden didn’t completely ignore Trump.

Biden answered questions in two brief press conferences during the week, and both times he condemned the Republican president’s unprecedented efforts to block his transition. But even in his critiques, Biden focused on the challenge of governing.

He said Thursday that Trump’s intransigence was “another incident where he will go down in history as one of the most irresponsible presidents in American history.”

“Let me choose my words here. I think they are witnessing incredible irresponsibility, unbelievably damaging messages sent to the rest of the world about how democracy works, ”he told reporters.

Asked what he would say to those concerned about Trump’s efforts to undermine the election, Biden had a simple message: “Wait. I am on my way.”