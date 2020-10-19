‘The Voice’ returns tonight with a virtual audience and an audition to inspire your soul

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic the audience will be virtual and the four judges: Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, Gwen Stefani and John Legend will be adhering to social distancing guidelines.

Aside from the differences this season will bring, one thing remains the same — talent. And the breakout star from the season premiere that you should watch for is Tamara Jade.

Jade performs Lizzo’s “Cuz I Love You” and she gets all four judges to turn their chairs around.

Clarkson said to Jade, “I just think that you should be on my team because I love you.”