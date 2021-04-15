The ‘virus of inequality’ threatens a ‘catastrophe for all’ unless the crisis can be overcome together

Deliberations throughout the four-day forum highlighted “the full extent” of the impact of COVID, UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed said.

"The worst health and economic downturn of our lives has exposed and exacerbated the vulnerabilities of our economies and societies, which has led some to describe COVID-19 like the inequality virus," she added.

Alarming problems

Developing countries have faced an “inflated debt burden” and constrained fiscal budget, and high borrowing costs, with limited capacity to respond to the pandemic, Mohammed said.

“The divergent world we are heading towards is a disaster for all of us,” she said. “It is both morally just and economically sound to help developing countries overcome this crisis.”

To avoid the risk of a “lost decade for development”, she argued that extraordinary levels of public spending “continue to be essential to keep vulnerable economies afloat”, as do structural transformations intended to protect the economy. global economy against future crises.

“ Moral scourge ”

Rapid access to vaccines for all citizens of the world is a top priority, she said, noting that the average number of people vaccinated in Africa remains below 1%.

“It is a moral scourge for the international community,” she said, calling on governments, development partners and private sector actors to “fund equitable immunization for all, urgently”.

It is also essential to alleviate pressures on debt and liquidity by continuing and expanding Debt Suspension Initiative include vulnerable middle-income countries and small island developing states.

“Eligibility for debt relief should be based on actual need rather than GDP, especially as the world is facing a climate catastrophe,” she said, adding that governments should not be forced to repay debt “at the expense of responding to their own people”. .

Promote investment

In addition, the pandemic has highlighted the importance of investing upstream in social protection measures, in order to guard against future shocks.

“Governments must prioritize the well-being of their populations, including investing heavily in free education, universal health care and strong health systems,” Ms. Mohammed said, also stressing the importance of “ decoupling livelihoods from the volatility of the global economy ”and guaranteeing a guaranteed income.

Achieve objectives

To achieve these goals, the world must redirect funding to where it is most needed, “with a strategic eye” to prevent future shocks from turning into COVID-19 disasters, the deputy chief warned. ‘UN.

“Governments need to strengthen planning for sustainable investments… and we need to tackle the incentives and bottlenecks to unlock private capital to invest in sustainable development,” she added.

Getting back on track

The senior UN official acknowledged that today’s challenges go beyond COVID-19 and include the climate crisis, drought, hunger and increased insecurity, “all of which are exacerbated by the effects long-term economic effects of the inequality virus ”.

Recovery efforts must tackle all of these challenges “head-on”, Ms. Mohammed said, urging all participants to take “immediate steps for a timely and adequate global response that would put us back on track for a prosperous world. , sustainable and egalitarian. implementation of Agenda 2030“.

The sixth FfD Forum was held from April 12 to 15, 2021 in a hybrid format (virtual and in person) at the United Nations Headquarters in New York.