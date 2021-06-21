The virus is ravaging Colombia, where the death toll has exceeded 100,000.
Colombia, where a coronavirus outbreak and vaccine shortage have led to widespread protests, has surpassed 100,000 deaths from Covid-19, just the tenth country to cross that milestone.
Colombia and the wider Latin America region have become emblematic of the global divide between wealthier nations like the United States, Britain and Israel, which have reliable access to Covid vaccines, and poorer people who lack it and are grappling with the rising death toll.
The crisis was particularly acute in South America, now home to seven of the 10 countries with the highest average daily death toll per person, according to a New York Times Database. The list also includes Paraguay, Suriname, Uruguay, Argentina, Brazil and Peru. On Sunday, the death toll from Covid-19 in Brazil surpassed 500,000, placing it behind only the United States and India in the total death toll.
The situation in South America stands in stark contrast to that in richer countries, where government officials have lifted emergency orders requiring people to wear masks and practice social distancing.
Colombia has averaged more than 500 deaths per day since spring, according to the Colombian Ministry of Health. Colombia reported 648 deaths on Monday, another record.
Less than 10 percent of Colombia’s population of around 51 million are fully immunized, according to public health data.
Colombia’s push has been escalating for months.
In the spring, Claudia López, mayor of the Colombian capital, Bogotá, warned the inhabitants that they should prepare for the “worst two weeks” of their lives.
The crisis has worsened public anger in Colombia, with protests against pandemic-related tax reforms escalating as the country grapples with an increase in infections and deaths.
There has also been an increase in national police abuse, with officers beating, arresting and killing protesters, sometimes opening fire on peaceful protests and firing tear gas canisters from armored vehicles, according to New York Times interviews with witnesses and family members of the dead and injured .
