The virus bursts into the interior of Alaska, straining a Fairbanks hospital.
Dr. Angelique Ramirez, chief medical officer for the main health care system in Fairbanks, Alaska, began the monthly coronavirus briefing in April by saying she believed the March meeting would be the last. But amid a new wave of cases in the state, one of the worst surges in the country, Dr Ramirez has been outspoken about his past assessment.
“I was wrong,” she said.
With nearly 100,000 residents, the Fairbanks metropolitan area is Alaska’s second largest and largest in the vast interior of the state. According to a New York Times Database, the number of new cases of coronavirus in the borough of which Fairbanks is the seat, North Star, is up 253 percent over the past two weeks. The positivity rate has doubled since March, from 5% to around 10%, and hospitalizations at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital, the only hospital in the area, have reached a record high.
“This place is on fire with Covid,” said Dr. Barb Creighton, an internist at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital, during the meeting.
Experts do not know what is behind the outbreak, although a low vaccination rate certainly plays a role. Thirty-six percent of Alaskans are fully vaccinated, and in some boroughs that number exceeds 50 percent, but in the Fairbanks area, only 29 percent of the population has been fully vaccinated.
“There isn’t one big outbreak or two big outbreaks that are really causing this,” said Dr. Joe McLaughlin, the Alaska State Epidemiologist. “We have cases and clusters associated with a wide range of different parameters.”
With two-thirds of the elderly population of Fairbanks having received at least one dose of a vaccine, those who were recently hospitalized in Fairbanks are younger than Covid patients during the winter, when there was a spike in the number of cases . Dr Creighton said people hospitalized in April tended to be in their 40s and 50s and were not vaccinated because they were waiting to see what side effects might come from receiving a Covid-19 vaccine.
“We see them staying longer because they’re not dying,” Dr. Creighton said. “We give them non-invasive ventilation and they stay for two, three weeks and turn around, which I’ve never been so proud of.”
But while those older patients during the peak winter were overwhelmingly grateful for the care, those in hospital now feel differently.
“Some of these people are anti-vaxxers, anti-masks, and they don’t believe they have Covid or are sick because of it, and our staff are getting pretty angry,” Shelley Ebenal, Managing Director Health System, Foundation Health Partners said, imploring system administrators to share their appreciation of the hospital staff with them.
She issued a terrible warning: “We are not outside of Covid, and our staff in particular is not outside of Covid. Our morale is really low.
