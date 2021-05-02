The virus bursts into the interior of Alaska, straining a Fairbanks hospital.

Experts do not know what is behind the outbreak, although a low vaccination rate certainly plays a role. Thirty-six percent of Alaskans are fully vaccinated, and in some boroughs that number exceeds 50 percent, but in the Fairbanks area, only 29 percent of the population has been fully vaccinated.

“There isn’t one big outbreak or two big outbreaks that are really causing this,” said Dr. Joe McLaughlin, the Alaska State Epidemiologist. “We have cases and clusters associated with a wide range of different parameters.”

With two-thirds of the elderly population of Fairbanks having received at least one dose of a vaccine, those who were recently hospitalized in Fairbanks are younger than Covid patients during the winter, when there was a spike in the number of cases . Dr Creighton said people hospitalized in April tended to be in their 40s and 50s and were not vaccinated because they were waiting to see what side effects might come from receiving a Covid-19 vaccine.

“We see them staying longer because they’re not dying,” Dr. Creighton said. “We give them non-invasive ventilation and they stay for two, three weeks and turn around, which I’ve never been so proud of.”

But while those older patients during the peak winter were overwhelmingly grateful for the care, those in hospital now feel differently.