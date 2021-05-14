The variant first detected in India is forcing the UK to rethink its approach.

British officials said on Friday they plan to change vaccination protocols and reintroduce local lockdowns to stem the spread of a variant of the coronavirus first detected in India, a warning sign for countries easing restrictions even if their own vaccination campaigns are incomplete.

The number of cases involving the variant, known as B.1.617, has risen from 520 last week to 1,313 cases this week in Britain, according to official statistics.

The extent to which the variant has spread around the world is unclear, as most countries do not have the genomic surveillance capabilities used in England.

This surveillance capability has enabled health officials in Britain to spot the rise of worrisome variants faster than in other countries, providing a sort of early warning system as a variant seen in one country almost appears. invariably in others.