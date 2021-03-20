The value of water goes far beyond its stock price

EAST SUSSEX, UK, March 20 (IPS) – The UN will commemorate World Water Day on Monday, March 22. In the midst of a global pandemic, while the presence of water in our lives has never seemed more important, its future availability has never been more uncertain.

Water scarcity is now such a threat that it’s even possible to trade “ water futures ” – by attaching commodities like gold and oil to Wall Street, with traders. . hedge against future water availability.

So, as farmers and herders struggle to know when the next rains will come, and women and children walk for hours to fetch water from distant water points, the commodification and financialization of water have arrived, with enormous implications for fundamental water rights.

Our future water safety and security will only be guaranteed if we work to reflect the multiple values ​​of water in the years to come – including social and cultural as well as economic and financial.

Around the world, we seem almost used to the fact that around the world, women and girls spend up to 200 million hours each day walking an average of six kilometers to fetch water. These depressing facts appear in our news feeds on the same screens that are now used to trade “water futures” on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

Between these “two screens” is an almost perverse link between global policy to meet SDG targets under Goal 6 and a global financial world seeking investment gains in new financial instruments. .

Everyday today is a good time to take a break and take stock.

Every 22 March since 1993, the international community has marked ‘World Water Day‘and this year’s theme is water valuation. Our own personal appreciation of the resource was clearly demonstrated during the Covid-19 pandemic. Those of us with taps have diligently increased our handwashing with soap and water, while 2.5 billion people around the world continue to struggle to even access a basic daily amount.

Eleven years ago, the UN recognized access to safe drinking water and sanitation as a human right, and yet, for many poor households, their basic rights – and their health – remain at risk during this period. pandemic.

And it’s not just for home use. Multiplicities of values ​​attached to water converge around agricultural households, for example in rural Africa. For a young farmer looking at the clouds in eastern Tanzania, unpredictable rainfall in an uncertain climate directly affects her family’s food security as well as her cash income for school fees from selling sorghum to the local brewing industry.

The value of rainfall is therefore multiple and multi-scale – for its crops and income, for groundwater recharge for domestic supplies and, more broadly, for an agricultural value chain supporting a significant part of the economy.

National and international investors, encouraged by national policies geared towards foreign direct investment, often seek to ‘take’ this land, which has implications for both the land and water rights of that farmer as well as for the land. environmental sustainability.

Despite the general recognition that the water value is much more than its nominal price in different contexts, since the benchmark Dublin Conference 1992 economic and financial values ​​have tended to prevail over values ​​embedded in culture and society.

These have led to policies encompassing privatization, full cost recovery and “efficient” water uses, often leading to prepaid meters and controversial cuts, especially in poor urban settings. In addition, we live in an age where engineering and economics can trump the concerns of environmentalists as well as the values ​​of local and affected people attached to land, rivers and forests.

Controversies over large dams on the Narmada River in India, for example, illustrate the enormous environmental, human and social costs that have been ignored by dam builders and the state in the name of “ development ” despite research challenging these affirmations.

At the heart of all these disputes is a policy of determining values ​​in which, very often, the less powerful and the most marginalized are the losers. This essentially governance problem remains a global challenge – and not just in the South.

Concerns and complaints about the water contamination of poor black residents of Flint, for example, have been systematically ignored, leading to a major water crisis in the city, linked to systemic biases around race and class. And in parts of the UK, water companies continue to allow raw sewage to flood our rivers, affecting their ecological and amenity values.

Going forward, therefore, we must recognize how a hierarchy of water values ​​needs a deliberative governance process that encompasses all of our priorities for human well-being, dignity and ecological sustainability.

It must also avoid over-objectifying the resource in distant financial and other instruments and recognize how the consumption patterns and values ​​of the rich and powerful can undermine the values ​​of the poor and their basic water rights.

So, on World Water Day 2021, when we wash our hands for another 20 seconds, let’s stand up for the often hidden and overlooked values ​​of water security around the world.

*Lyla mehta is with the Institute of Development Studies and Alan nicol at the International Institute of Water Management

Follow @IPSNewsUNBureau

Follow IPS New UN Bureau on Instagram