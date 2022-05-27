The Uvalde 21

Maite Rodriguez, her mother’s only daughter, dreamed of becoming a marine biologist.

Tess Marie Mata played the same position on her softball team — second base — as her favorite Houston Astros player.

Layla Salazar sang “Sweet Child O’ Mine,” by Guns N’ Roses, with her father on their morning drives to school.

Xavier Lopez made the honor roll on Tuesday, which would turn out to be the last day of his life.

The 19 children killed that day at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, were both typical and extraordinary. To read their life stories — as journalists and family members compile them this week — is devastating. We think that it’s also necessary, as a tribute to the children and an acknowledgment of the toll of this country’s unique gun violence.