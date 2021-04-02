The US travel industry welcomes the eventual return of the vaccinated.

The travel industry applauded on Friday new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention That said, Americans who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 could travel at low risk for themselves, as they could help struggling businesses and encourage more Americans to board flights, cruises, buses and more. trains.

“The CDC the new travel directions are a major step in the right direction which is backed by science and which will lift the brakes on the industry which has been by far the hardest hit by the Covid fallout ”, Roger Dow, CEO of the US Travel Association, an industry group, said in a statement. “As travel is coming back, jobs in the US are coming back.”

But while the news may be a boon to the industry, its concerns are far from over. Federal health officials have urged people not to travel at all unless they absolutely do, a recommendation that still applies, the agency director said on Friday.

And if a person is fully vaccinated, the CDC says they can travel freely in the United States and do not need to be tested or quarantined before or after their trip. But some states and local governments may choose to keep travel restrictions in place, including testing, quarantine, and stay-at-home orders.