The US surgeon general and his family have Covid.

Dr. Vivek H. Murthy, the US surgeon general, and his family have tested positive for the coronavirus. Dr. Murthy said Friday that he and his wife had mild symptoms.

He had muscle aches, chills and a sore throat, he said on Twitter, while his wife had a headache and fatigue. His said that his 5-year-old son had a low-grade fever, and that his 4-year-old daughter, who tested positive over the weekend, was improving.

He expressed the same frustration that parents share every day when their children get sick, knowing they are having to expose themselves while comforting their loved ones. But it was a choice he said he and his wife would make again.

“When you’ve been as safe as you can, getting Covid-19 can be frustrating and disappointing,” Dr. Murthy wrote. “I’ve felt that. It can also be a source of shame. Many people assume you must have been careless to get sick. Our safety measures reduce risk, but they can’t eliminate risk. Nothing can.”