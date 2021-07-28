The US House of Representatives will once again require masks in the chamber.

The House of Representatives will once again demand that all lawmakers and staff wear masks inside, a sharp turnaround in policy as growing fears about the Delta variant reach the door of Congress. Senators will also be encouraged to dress up, but are not required to do so.

In a memo Tuesday night, Dr Brian P. Monahan, the top physician in Congress, said he was recommending the change based on the new guidelines from the CDC and the nature of the Capitol, where thousands of people traveling from all over the country mix together every week. President Nancy Pelosi formalized the change on the House floor on Wednesday morning.

“For Congress, representing a set of people traveling each week from various risk areas (both high and low disease transmission rates), all people should wear a well-fitting medical grade filter mask (eg. earring or KN95 mask) when in an indoor space, ”Dr Monahan wrote to House officials.

In a letter to senior Senate officials, Dr Monahan offered the same advice but did not recommend a mask warrant. The Senate is a smaller body and for much of the pandemic its members voluntarily wore masks. Most senators are vaccinated.