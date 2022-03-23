The US government accuses Russian forces of war crimes.

The US government has formally concluded that Russian forces have committed war crimes in Ukraine, Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken said in a statement on Wednesday.

The finding lends official weight to expressions of revulsion about Russia’s military conduct from top US officials, including President Biden, who last week declared Russian President Vladimir V. Putin “a war criminal.”

Goal the statement did not mention Mr. Putin himself, saying only that “members of Russia’s forces” had committed such crimes. During a briefing for reporters on Wednesday, State Department officials declined to say whether their findings might implicate Mr. Putin.

Proving Mr. Putin’s responsibility for war crimes in a forum like the International Criminal Court, which is investigating the charges, could be difficult. It would likely require demonstrating Mr. Putin’s intent, something that could require proof of his communications with military commanders.