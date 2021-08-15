World
The US-built Afghan army collapses. What didn’t go well? – India time
KANDHAR: Surrenders seem to be happening as quickly as Taliban Can travel. In recent days, Afghan security forces have collapsed in several towns under pressure from an advance by the Taliban. The offensive resulted in massive surrenders, captured helicopters and millions of dollars in equipment supplied by the United States. The implosion comes as the United States has paid more than $ 83 billion in arms, equipment and training to the country’s security forces in two decades.
It started with individual outposts in rural areas where starving, ammunition-strapped soldiers were surrounded by Taliban fighters and promised safe passage if they surrendered and left their equipment behind. As the posts collapsed, the complaint was the same: there was no air support or they were running out of supplies and food.
But even before that, the systemic weaknesses of the Afghan security forces – which on paper numbered around 300,000 people, but in recent days have totaled about a sixth of that, according to US officials – were apparent. These shortcomings can be attributed to many of the problems that arose out of the West’s insistence on building a fully modern military with all the logistical and supply complexities, and which has proved unsustainable without the United States and its forces. Then allies.
Soldiers and police have expressed resentment towards the Afghan leadership. Officials turned a blind eye to what was going on, knowing full well that the actual strength of the Afghan forces was far below what was written, distorted by corruption. Interview after interview, soldiers and police described moments of despair and feelings of abandonment.
On a front line in Kandahar, the failure of Afghan security forces to push back the Taliban has boiled down to potatoes. After weeks of fighting, a box full of sticky potatoes was supposed to be part of a unit’s daily rations. “These fries are not going to hold these front lines!” shouted an officer. Thursday the line collapsed and Kandahar was under Taliban control on Friday.
