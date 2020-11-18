The unprecedented US presidential election and its consequences

OXFORD, Nov. 18 (IPS) – America’s democracy survived a dangerous virus, and it even fell off the ventilator, but whether it will be restored to full health or suffer for a long time (like a long Covid) from the negative effects of Personality cult virus, chauvinism, populism, racism, militarism and, yes let’s say it, fascism, remain to be seen.

Until now, President Trump has refused to accept that he lost the election and, instead of conceding, he has alleged massive fraud and vote rigging. Instead of conceding, on November 17, he sacked Christopher Krebs, the director of the federal agency who vouched for the reliability of the 2020 elections.

Trump continues to claim that the election was stolen from him. His personal lawyer Rudi Giuliani has been engaged in desperate efforts in court to prove his boss’s unsubstantiated claims, so far unsuccessful. As late as November 15, Trump tweeted, “He only won in the eyes of FAKE NEWS MEDIA. I do not concede ANYTHING! We have a long way to go. It was a RIGGED ELECTION! ?? .

Amid a deadly pandemic that has so far infected more than 11 million and killed nearly a quarter of a million Americans, the largest number in the world by far, Trump’s refusal to cooperate with the new administration to stem the tide of infections and the resulting economic recession is highly irresponsible.

However, whether Trump is ultimately forced to give in and move on, his repeated claims of vote rigging and stolen elections have discredited American democracy and undermined the United States’ reputation as a law-abiding country with a smooth transition of power. There have already been numerous clashes between Trump supporters and opponents, and tension can build up and lead to violence before he leaves office.

Four years ago, when reality TV star and real estate developer Donald Trump, who had never held any elected office, dismissed all of his competition and took to the White House, despite all predictions and despite having received three million votes less than his. opponent, many people wondered if the famous checks and balances of the US Constitution would work.

By breaking all the rules of the book, lambasting the media, ousting Congress, appointing partisan Supreme Court justices, openly criticizing the US security services, withdrawing from many international treaties, alienating many allies democratic and by approaching a group of authoritarians. leaders, it seemed that the checks and balances had failed.

The long-standing fear of Trump’s use of force to stay in power, his constant denigration and insulting of his opponent, his encouragement from his base to stay by his side, and various attempts to outlaw or at least Delegitimizing postal votes had caused great concern among ordinary citizens and even politicians and experts about a peaceful transition of power.

However, American voters have taken the issue into their own hands and by voting him as one of five single-term presidents over the past 100 years, they have restored grounds for hope and optimism, but if the next administration can repair all the damage that has been done to democracy and the rule of law remains to be seen.

President Trump’s efforts to stay in power are unlike anything Americans have known in recent times, and they resemble the efforts of some leaders of the Third World Banana Republics where defeated candidates use force to overthrow the will of the country. people. “What we saw last week from the president more closely resembles the tactics of the kind of authoritarian rulers we follow, ?? Michael Abramowitz, president of Freedom House, who follows democracy, says the Times. “I never imagined seeing something like this in America.”

In addition to undermining democracy at home, Trump and his aides may also engage in catastrophic adventures abroad before leaving office. According to a New York Times scoop, in a meeting with his senior advisers on Nov. 12, Trump asked them if there were any options for a US strike on Iran’s civilian nuclear enrichment facilities.

Apparently, they opposed Trump’s course of action because it could spark a major war in the final weeks of his presidency. The point is that Iran did not engage in any illegal activity and carried out civilian enrichment of uranium under IAEA supervision in accordance with the Iran nuclear deal (the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action) that Trump raped, and as part of his ?? Maximum Pressure ??, imposed crippling illegal sanctions on Iran.

Therefore, not only would an attack on these facilities have constituted a war crime, but it would also have caused enormous losses among civilians living in the vicinity of these facilities. A 2012 study found that a strike on Iran’s nuclear facilities would kill between 5,000 and 70,000 people due to the release of 1% to 20% of uranium hexafluoride gas at the Isfahan facility. However, if 50% or more of the gas were released, the radioactive fallout would be proportionately greater.. Even contemplating such an attack shows the extent of his irresponsibility and even his criminality.

Another source of concern is that even if there is a peaceful transition, the long-term effects of the election are still unpredictable. The vote was not a clear, one-sided repudiation of Trump’s authoritarian tendencies and a return to the rule of law. Although the Biden-Harris ticket prevailed by a margin of nearly five million votes, Trump also received more votes than in 2016.

He continues to have a dedicated base, and even after seeing the dire toll of his reign over the past four years, almost half of voters voted for him again. This shows that although Trump was defeated by a small margin, Trumpism is still alive and well and could pose a serious threat to democratic governance over the next four years.

Democrats lost seats in the House and, contrary to expectations, failed to secure a majority in the Senate. The second round of the elections in Georgia on January 5 may reduce the Republican majority in the Senate, but the situation is far from ideal. It is therefore still premature to predict the end of Trumpism and a return to political health.

The recent elections have exposed certain flaws in the American electoral system. Although Al Gore in 2000 and Hillary Clinton in 2016 received more popular votes than their rivals, they were not declared president based on the number of electoral college votes. This clearly goes against the principle of one person, one vote, and majority voting decides the outcome.

The Electoral College is a holdover from the debates of the summer of 1787. The Constitutional Convention debated three options on how to elect a president, election by Congress, selection by state legislatures, and popular election. It should not be forgotten that at this time the right to vote was generally reserved for white men who owned land.

The Electoral College’s choice was to provide a buffer from what Thomas Jefferson called the “well-meaning, but ill-informed people.” WHO ?? could not have any knowledge of the prominent characters and qualifications and the actual selection decision. ??

In the age of universal education and mass communication, these condescending arguments are certainly no longer valid. The return to the principle of majority voting will put an end to this anomaly between democratic countries.

Drop box outside the Maricopa County Recorder office in Phoenix, Arizona. Credit: Peter Costantini.

The whole voting system must also change. At the moment, there is no uniform voting model and different states have their own rules. As a result, there were unnecessary disputes regarding postal votes, votes received too late, etc. In most other democratic countries, there are clear voting rules and the results are often announced soon after the end of elections.

The third problem is the length of the transition from one administration to another with the possibility of wrongdoing by an irresponsible incumbent. In Britain, for example, the outcome of the election is usually known the next day, when the transfer of power takes place, and the new Prime Minister moves to 10 Downing Street after the previous one leaves.

These are surely questions to be considered before the next presidential election. Whatever happens, however, the fact remains that America’s democracy has taken a heavy blow as a result of Trump’s populist and authoritarian rule, and it will take a lot of hard work, national unity and determination to turn the tide. . Unfortunately, the raging pandemic, deepening economic recession and a divided society will make this task very difficult.

Farhang Jahanpour is a former professor and dean of the Faculty of Languages ​​at the University of Isfahan and a former senior researcher at Harvard. He has also taught at the universities of Cambridge and Oxford. He was also an editor for the Middle East and North Africa at the BBC Monitoring from 1979 to 2001.