The United States will initially withhold half of the first vaccine supply.
A senior federal vaccine official said on Wednesday that 2.9 million doses of Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine would be shipped nationwide in the first week after its approval by the Food and Drug Administration – half of the original shipment from Pfizer.
During a call with journalists, Gen. Gustave F. Perna, the COO of Operation Warp Speed, the federal effort to get a vaccine to market faster, said 2.9 million doses would be sent once the vaccine is cleared and 2.9 million millions saved for booster shots, which are given three weeks later. The remaining 500,000 doses of the 6.4 million available doses should be kept in reserve, in case they are needed unexpectedly.
Healthcare workers and residents of nursing homes will be the first groups to receive the vaccine.
General Perna said he decided to put aside the doses reserved for the second shot as a precaution.
“Ultimately, we will become much more confident in our manufacturing, our distribution process, condition management, etc.,” he said. “And then the reserve requirement will no longer be necessary.”
A group of outside experts are due to meet on Thursday to consider whether the Pfizer vaccine, which was developed with a German company, BioNTech, should be cleared for limited use. The vaccine was found to be 95% effective in a clinical trial. The Food and Drug Administration is expected to make its decision within days.
But the supply will initially be limited.
Pfizer, who had to reduce their initial estimates due to manufacturing difficulties, said it could deliver about 25 million doses to the United States by year-end, and has a contract to deliver 100 million doses in total by March. The company is in negotiations with the federal government on providing additional doses next year, but said he might not be able to do so until June. The vaccine has already been licensed in the UK, Bahrain and Canada.
A similar vaccine, developed by Moderna, could also be cleared within weeks, and government officials have said they hope to have given 20 million people their first dose of this vaccine by the end of the year.
