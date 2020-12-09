The United States will initially withhold half of the first vaccine supply.

A senior federal vaccine official said on Wednesday that 2.9 million doses of Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine would be shipped nationwide in the first week after its approval by the Food and Drug Administration – half of the original shipment from Pfizer.

During a call with journalists, Gen. Gustave F. Perna, the COO of Operation Warp Speed, the federal effort to get a vaccine to market faster, said 2.9 million doses would be sent once the vaccine is cleared and 2.9 million millions saved for booster shots, which are given three weeks later. The remaining 500,000 doses of the 6.4 million available doses should be kept in reserve, in case they are needed unexpectedly.

Healthcare workers and residents of nursing homes will be the first groups to receive the vaccine.

General Perna said he decided to put aside the doses reserved for the second shot as a precaution.

“Ultimately, we will become much more confident in our manufacturing, our distribution process, condition management, etc.,” he said. “And then the reserve requirement will no longer be necessary.”