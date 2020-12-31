The United States reaches 20 million cases.

The United States on Thursday recorded its 20 millionth case since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, passing a grim milestone as prospects of quickly bringing the virus under control in the new year appeared to falter.

Half of those 20 million cases have been recorded just since November 8, reflecting the scale and devastating effects of the recent outbreak. And earlier this week, Colorado identified the first known case in the United States of a new variant of the virus believed to be far more contagious and which threatens to overwhelm an already overburdened healthcare system.

The United States now accounts for nearly a quarter of the more than 83 million reported coronavirus cases worldwide, and almost a fifth of the death toll. The country has recorded more than 340,000 coronavirus deaths. Death reporting has been spotty in recent days due to the holidays, but the week of December 15 to December 22 was the worst week for coronavirus deaths in the United States during the pandemic, with 18,971 new deaths recorded.

California has become the new epicenter of the pandemic in the United States, with the large number of new cases reported in recent days offsetting declines elsewhere, including in the Great Lakes, Great Plains and Mountain West states, where the surge has begun. Hospitals are stretched to breaking point in Southern California and the San Joaquin Valley.