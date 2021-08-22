The United States orders six commercial airlines to help transport Afghan evacuees.
Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III has ordered six commercial airlines to supply airliners to aid the growing United States military operation to evacuate Americans and Afghan allies from Kabul, the Afghan capital, a the Pentagon announced on Sunday.
Mr. Austin activated the Stage 1 Civilian Reserve Air Fleet, established in 1952 after the Berlin Airlift, to provide 18 airliners to help transport passengers arriving at bases in the Middle East from Afghanistan, said Pentagon spokesman John F. Kirby in a statement.
The current activation involves 18 aircraft: three each from American Airlines, Atlas Air, Delta Air Lines and Omni Air; two from Hawaiian Airlines; and four from United Airlines.
The Pentagon does not foresee a major impact on commercial flights, Kirby said.
Civilian planes would not fly to or from Kabul, where a rapidly deteriorating security situation hampered evacuation flights. Instead, commercial airline pilots and crews would help transport thousands of Afghans arriving at US bases in Qatar, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates.
Commercial airlines are said to ease the burden on those bases, which fill up quickly as the Biden administration rushes to increase the number of flights for thousands of Afghans fearing retaliation from Taliban fighters.
From bases in the Middle East, airliners would increase military flights carrying Afghans to Germany, Spain, Italy and other stopovers in Europe, and then ultimately to the United States for many Afghans. , officials said.
This is only the third time that the reserve air fleet has been activated. The first took place during the Persian Gulf War (August 1990 to May 1991). The second time was during the war in Iraq (February 2002 to June 2003).
The Army Transport Command issued a warning to major airlines on Friday evening that some of their fleets may be needed for the evacuation effort, according to Captain John Perkins, a spokesperson for the command.
For the evacuation mission, one of the most important the Pentagon has ever undertaken, the military has expanded beyond its fleet of C-17s, the cargo plane of choice in hostile environments, to include giant C-5s and KC-10s, a refueling plane. which can be configured to carry passengers.
