The United States orders six commercial airlines to help transport Afghan evacuees.

Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III has ordered six commercial airlines to supply airliners to aid the growing United States military operation to evacuate Americans and Afghan allies from Kabul, the Afghan capital, a the Pentagon announced on Sunday.

Mr. Austin activated the Stage 1 Civilian Reserve Air Fleet, established in 1952 after the Berlin Airlift, to provide 18 airliners to help transport passengers arriving at bases in the Middle East from Afghanistan, said Pentagon spokesman John F. Kirby in a statement.

The current activation involves 18 aircraft: three each from American Airlines, Atlas Air, Delta Air Lines and Omni Air; two from Hawaiian Airlines; and four from United Airlines.

The Pentagon does not foresee a major impact on commercial flights, Kirby said.

Civilian planes would not fly to or from Kabul, where a rapidly deteriorating security situation hampered evacuation flights. Instead, commercial airline pilots and crews would help transport thousands of Afghans arriving at US bases in Qatar, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates.