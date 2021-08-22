The United States orders six commercial airlines to help transport Afghan evacuees.

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III ordered six commercial airlines to provide passenger jets to aid in the growing United States military operation evacuate the Americans and Afghan allies from Kabul, the Afghan capital, the Pentagon announced on Sunday.

Mr. Austin activated Stage 1 of the Civilian Reserve Air Fleet, established in 1952 after the Berlin Airlift, to provide 18 airliners to assist passengers arriving from Afghanistan at bases in the Middle East, John F. Kirby, Pentagon spokesperson, said in a press release.

The current activation involves 18 aircraft: four from United Airlines; three from American Airlines, Atlas Air, Delta Air Lines and Omni Air; and two from Hawaiian Airlines.

The Pentagon does not foresee a major impact on commercial flights, Kirby said.

Army Transport Command spokesman Captain John Perkins said on Sunday the airliners would enter service on Monday or Tuesday and transport evacuees from the Middle East to Europe and Europe to the United States.