The United States officially joins the Paris climate agreement.
On Friday, the United States officially joined the Paris climate agreement, the international agreement designed to prevent catastrophic global warming.
President Biden has declared tackling the climate crisis one of his highest priorities and he signed an executive order reiterating the United States to the deal just hours after he was sworn in last month.
It was a brutal repudiation of the Trump administration, which had pulled the country out of the pact and seemed eager to undermine regulations designed to protect the environment.
“The Paris Agreement is an unprecedented framework for global action”, Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken said in a press release Friday. “We know this because we helped design it and make it a reality.”
With some 189 countries that signed on to the pact in 2016, it has enjoyed broad international support, and Mr. Biden’s decision to join the effort has been welcomed by foreign leaders.
“Welcome back to the Paris Agreement!” Emmanuel Macron, the President of France, said in a twitter message at the time.
The galvanizing idea of the Paris climate agreement is that only global solidarity and collective action can prevent the ravages of climate change: warmer temperatures, rising sea levels, more powerful storms or leading droughts. food shortages.
President Biden announced spending plan $ 2 trillion over four years to increase the use of clean energy in transportation, power and construction, while rapidly moving away from coal, oil and gas. He set a goal of eliminating fossil fuel emissions from power generation by 2035 and pledged to put the entire U.S. economy on track to become carbon neutral d ‘here the middle of the century.
Former President Trump announced in 2017 that the United States would withdraw from the Paris agreement, but the exit can only be made official November 4 last year.
The United States was officially out of the deal for 107 days.
On Friday, Blinken said tackling climate change would once again be at the center of U.S. domestic and foreign policy priorities.
“Climate change and science diplomacy can never again be ‘complements’ in our discussions on foreign policy,” said Blinken.
But, he added, “as important as our joining the accord was in 2016 – and as important as our reinstatement is today – what we are doing in the weeks, months and years to come. is even more important.
Since the start of the industrial age, the United States has emitted more greenhouse gases than any other country. Thus, the way the United States uses its money and power has both a symbolic and a real impact on the ability of the world’s estimated 7.6 billion people, and especially the poorest, to avert disasters. climatic.
There are two immediate signals to watch out for. First, how ambitious will the Biden administration be in its emission reduction targets? It is under pressure from advocacy groups to reduce emissions by 50 percent by 2030, from 2005 levels.
And second, how much money will the United States provide to help poor countries adapt to the calamities of global warming and move away from their fossil fuel economies?
Answers to both of these questions are expected in the coming weeks, in time for the April 22 virtual climate summit that President Biden has announced he will host.