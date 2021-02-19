The United States officially joins the Paris climate agreement.

The United States was officially out of the deal for 107 days.

On Friday, Blinken said tackling climate change would once again be at the center of U.S. domestic and foreign policy priorities.

“Climate change and science diplomacy can never again be ‘complements’ in our discussions on foreign policy,” said Blinken.

But, he added, “as important as our joining the accord was in 2016 – and as important as our reinstatement is today – what we are doing in the weeks, months and years to come. is even more important.

Since the start of the industrial age, the United States has emitted more greenhouse gases than any other country. Thus, the way the United States uses its money and power has both a symbolic and a real impact on the ability of the world’s estimated 7.6 billion people, and especially the poorest, to avert disasters. climatic.

There are two immediate signals to watch out for. First, how ambitious will the Biden administration be in its emission reduction targets? It is under pressure from advocacy groups to reduce emissions by 50 percent by 2030, from 2005 levels.

And second, how much money will the United States provide to help poor countries adapt to the calamities of global warming and move away from their fossil fuel economies?