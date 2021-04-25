The Biden administration, under increasing pressure to deal with a devastating coronavirus outbreak in India, said on Sunday it had partially lifted an export ban on raw materials for vaccines and would also provide India with therapeutics, rapid diagnostic test kits , ventilators and personal protective equipment.

“Just as India sent aid to the United States when our hospitals were under stress at the start of the pandemic, the United States is determined to help India when needed,” said Emily Horne, door -speak of the National Security Council, in a press release. on Sunday.

The announcement, a sudden change for the administration, came after Jake Sullivan, President Biden’s national security adviser, held a call earlier today with Ajit Doval, his counterpart in India, and as the Indian government has reported more than 349,000 new infections, a world record for a single day. Ms Horne said the United States had “identified specific raw material sources urgently needed for Indian manufacture of the Covishield vaccine,” India’s version of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

The situation in India is dire. The country may be witnessing the worst crisis every country has suffered since the start of the pandemic, with overflowing hospitals and desperate people dying in line to see doctors – and growing evidence that the actual death toll is far higher than what is officially announced. Officials say they are desperately short of supplies, including oxygen and protective gear, as a deadly new variant is thought to be late an increase in cases.