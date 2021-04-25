The United States must send vaccine and other supplies to hard-hit India, officials said.
The Biden administration, under increasing pressure to deal with a devastating coronavirus outbreak in India, said on Sunday it had partially lifted an export ban on raw materials for vaccines and would also provide India with therapeutics, rapid diagnostic test kits , ventilators and personal protective equipment.
“Just as India sent aid to the United States when our hospitals were under stress at the start of the pandemic, the United States is determined to help India when needed,” said Emily Horne, door -speak of the National Security Council, in a press release. on Sunday.
The announcement, a sudden change for the administration, came after Jake Sullivan, President Biden’s national security adviser, held a call earlier today with Ajit Doval, his counterpart in India, and as the Indian government has reported more than 349,000 new infections, a world record for a single day. Ms Horne said the United States had “identified specific raw material sources urgently needed for Indian manufacture of the Covishield vaccine,” India’s version of the AstraZeneca vaccine.
The situation in India is dire. The country may be witnessing the worst crisis every country has suffered since the start of the pandemic, with overflowing hospitals and desperate people dying in line to see doctors – and growing evidence that the actual death toll is far higher than what is officially announced. Officials say they are desperately short of supplies, including oxygen and protective gear, as a deadly new variant is thought to be late an increase in cases.
Many Indians are frustrated that their country, the world’s largest vaccine producer, is so late in its own vaccination campaign. Less than 10 percent of Indians have received even a single dose, and only 1.6 percent are fully immunized, according to a New York Times Database – even if India produces two vaccines on its own soil.
Yet even gruesome images of hospitals under pressure orange flames of mass cremation sites Aired around the world last week, administration officials pushed back as pressure mounted for the United States to expand its efforts to combat the push in India. For Mr. Biden, the crisis in India amounts to a clash of competing forces. The president took office promising to restore America’s place as a leader in global health, and he has repeatedly said the pandemic does not stop at the country’s borders.
But he’s also grappling with the legacy of his predecessor’s “America First” approach, and he must weigh his instincts to help the world against the threat of a political backlash to give vaccines before every American. had the chance to be vaccinated. As of Sunday, 28.5% of Americans were fully immunized and 42.2% had received at least one dose, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Sunday’s statement did not mention the possibility of the United States sending vaccines directly to India. But during a Sunday appearance on ABC’s “This Week,” Dr Anthony S. Fauci, the country’s leading infectious disease specialist, said the United States would consider sending doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine there.
