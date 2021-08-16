The United States lays down the conditions for the recognition of a new Afghan government

The State Department said any new administration in Kabul must respect human rights, including the rights of women.

The United States has called for an inclusive new government in Afghanistan that respects human rights, including women’s rights, saying the behavior of the Taliban will determine whether Washington recognizes a new administration in Kabul.

US State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Monday that the United States and its international allies would “closely monitor” the Taliban takeover of the country in a blistering offensive, take control of the capital on Sunday.

“A future Afghan government that defends the fundamental rights of its people, that does not harbor terrorists and that protects the fundamental rights of its people, including the fundamental rights of half of its population – its women and daughters – c ‘that is, a government that we would be able to work with, ”Price said at a press briefing.

“The reverse is also true – that we are not going to support a government that does not.”

Price said there is a “decisive consensus” within the international community on the type of new government that should be formed in Afghanistan, citing a United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Monday which called for an “Afghan-led, Afghan-owned national reconciliation process.”

UNSC member states have stressed that an end to the conflict “can only be achieved through an inclusive, just, lasting and realistic political settlement that respects human rights, including for women, children and minorities,” said the UNSC. communicated.

“The members of the Security Council called on the parties to adhere to international human rights norms and standards and to put an end to all abuses and violations in this regard. “

The Taliban captured Kabul after capturing key cities across Afghanistan in a swift offensive amid the withdrawal of US troops from the country – a process US President Joe Biden had promised would be completed by the end of August .

President Ashraf Ghani fled the capital on Sunday, making the Taliban the de facto authority on the ground, but there has been no formal announcement of a new government.

Rosiland Jordan of Al Jazeera, reporting from Washington, said it was worth pointing out that the US special envoy to Afghanistan was in the Qatari capital, Doha, in an attempt to reach a political settlement.

“It’s a situation that is changing very quickly and it’s really hard to say overnight who is really responsible,” she said.

During the State Department briefing, Price said the United States will use its diplomatic and economic influence to ensure that the government in Kabul respects human rights.

Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen has given assurances on the protection of Afghan rights and has denied reports of abuse against women.

Price said Washington wants to see action that matches all of the promises made by the group.

“If the Taliban or any emerging government seeks to secure the level of international assistance that was necessary to sustain the Afghan government for the past 20 years, the words on the paper emanating from New York today from the Security Council will have mean something, ”he said.

“Their actions will have to match some of the words we have seen emanating from the Taliban.”

Price also threatened retaliation against a government that violates human rights, especially women’s rights.

“If you talk about carrots, you can also talk about sticks, and the United States, the United Nations, the international community have the capacity to impose pretty drastic cuts on any regime that was to take shape and that does not recognize the fundamental and fundamental rights. of the Afghan people.