The United States is finally hitting its 70% vaccination target, four weeks behind schedule.

The United States finally met President Biden’s goal on Monday of having at least part of 70% of eligible adults immunized.

The milestone came a month later than the president had hoped for as the country faced the rapid spread of the highly contagious Delta variant.

There was no celebration at the White House. The announcement today was made on Twitter by Cyrus Shahpar, the COVID-19 data director for the Biden administration. “Let’s continue to work to vaccinate more eligible people! Mr. Shahpar wrote.

The White House had hoped to announce the 70 percent vaccination rate four weeks ago. Mr Biden initially used Independence Day to declare some sort of victory over the pandemic and some sort of return to normal life.