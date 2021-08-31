The United States in Afghanistan: above and beyond – Times of India

WASHINGTON: The last American soldier to leave Afghanistan did not turn off the lights at Kabul airport because Taliban the militants burst in to celebrate their victory and the defeat of the United States even as the military plane carrying the last contingent of troops pulled out a minute before the August 31 deadline.Instead, it was from a night vision camera inside the dark interior of the plane that a blurry photo – meant to make history – was taken of the major. General Chris Donahue, Commanding General of the 82nd Airborne Division, embarking aboard the C-17.“In awe of our heavenly dragon soldiers”, the Pentagon , who posted the photo, ostensibly to supplant more derogatory images of the pullout, said in a statement, adding: “It was an incredibly difficult and pressurized mission filled with multiple complexities, with threats active all the time. troops have shown courage, discipline and empathy. ”Thus ended Washington’s longest war, a 20-year military expedition variously described as humiliating and humiliating, after exaggerating the goal of avenging the September 11 terrorist attack on the American continent that killed nearly 3,000 Americans. “It was not a cheap mission. The cost was 2,461 American servicemen and civilians killed and over 20,000 wounded, ”said General Kenneth McKenzie, Commander of US CENTCOM, summing up the war.

Although dozens of Americans and thousands of their Afghan allies remain stranded in the country, President Biden said it was “the unanimous recommendation of the Joint Chiefs and all of our commanders on the ground to end to our airlift mission as planned “by August 31st. deadline.

“They were of the opinion that ending our military mission was the best way to protect the lives of our troops and ensure the prospects of civilians leaving for those who wish to leave Afghanistan in the weeks and months to come.” said Biden, who is expected to speak. Americans spoke at greater length on the subject in a televised address Tuesday, said in a statement, suggesting the prospect of another evacuation.

The president’s top aides echoed similar hopes even as they announced that Washington had ended the US diplomatic presence in Kabul and that the US mission would now operate from Doha, Qatar. “A new chapter of America’s engagement with Afghanistan has begun – one in which we will lead diplomatically. The military mission has ended, a new diplomatic mission has begun,” the Secretary of State for State Antony Blinken said, with minimal recognition from the Taliban, put the best spin on what even supporters of the Biden waiver saw as a fiasco.

But even as the US Department of State called on the Taliban to respect “the commitments on freedom to travel, respect for the fundamental rights of the people, the fight against terrorism, not to retaliate against those who remained”, the first reports of revenge killings and Repression of entertainment emerged from Afghanistan.

Afghan folk singer Fawad Andarabi was dragged out of his home and killed by the Taliban in a province north of Kabul on Friday, CNN reported, citing a local reporter, even as the new dispensation in Kabul doubled as it qualified the un-islamic music. A Taliban spokesman said they would “persuade people not to do such things, instead of pressuring them.”

Such claims of moderation have been belied by photos posted on social media – unauthenticated but retweeted by US lawmakers – claiming to show Taliban hanging an Afghan interpreter who worked with Americans from a fallen US helicopter activists.

“This gruesome image sums up the Joe Biden disaster in Afghanistan: the Taliban hangs a man from an American Blackhawk helicopter. Tragic. Unimaginable,” Republican Senator Ted Cruz tweeted.

Many U.S. lawmakers were dismayed that the administration had ended the evacuations, leaving hundreds of Americans in limbo and at the mercy of the Taliban. But claiming the number of Americans remaining in Afghanistan was a few hundred, Centcom Commander McKenzie argued the United States was going to get them out.

“I think we are also going to negotiate very hard and very aggressively to get our other Afghan partners out. Our desire to get these people out remains as intense as before,” he said.

No American or Afghan civilians were on board the last five military planes to leave Kabul because the Taliban denied them access to the airport.

In the United States, critics and supporters of the Biden administration fought bitterly over the debacle, with the arguments pouring into the entertainment world.

“The shitshow in Afghanistan has a lot of multi-jurisdictional blame. When your draft-dodging racist hero called our own servicemen and women ‘losers and draws’, where the hell were you?” Singer Richard Marx asked a Trump supporting actor who turned on the Biden administration for the fiasco.

For his part, former President Trump issued a statement saying “Never in history has a withdrawal from war been as bad or incompetent as the withdrawal of the Biden administration from Afghanistan.”

“In addition to the obvious, ALL EQUIPMENT should be required to be immediately returned to the United States and that includes every penny of the $ 85 billion cost. If it is not returned, we should either go with it. unequivocal military force. and catch it, or at least bomb it. No one ever thought that such stupidity, like this weak brain withdrawal, was possible! “he added.