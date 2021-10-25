The United States halted aid to the Sudanese government after the coup.

WASHINGTON – The United States has frozen $ 700 million in direct aid to government of sudan in response to Monday’s coup, and U.S. officials demanded that the Sudanese military immediately release civilian leaders and re-establish the transitional government.

State Department spokesman Ned Price acknowledged frustrations among Sudanese officials and citizens over the slow transition to full civilian rule and free elections, two years after its president was ousted longtime Omar Hassan al-Bashir. But he said the United States would hold “to account those who may be responsible for derailing Sudan’s path to democracy.”

Mr Price also warned the military to “refrain from all violence against demonstrators, including the use of live ammunition”, amid reports that soldiers fired at demonstrations, killing at least three people and injuring more than 80.

“Potentially, of course, our entire relationship with this entity in Sudan will be assessed in light of what has happened unless Sudan returns to the path of transition,” Price told reporters in Washington. .