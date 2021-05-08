World

The United Nations remembers the dead of WWII

Photo of usama usama Send an email 18 hours ago
0 1 2 minutes read

In total, around 40 million civilians and some 20 million soldiers, nearly half of whom are Russians, lost their lives in the war between 1939 and 1945. On May 8 and 9, the UN invites its 193 member countries , non-governmental organizations, and individuals, to pay tribute to the victims of the conflict.

The date of May 8 was chosen because it is the day that Nazi forces in Germany surrendered in 1945 but, recognizing that UN member states may have their own memorable days associated with victory over fascism , the General Assembly invited all countries, United Nations organizations, non-governmental organizations and individuals to celebrate May 8, May 9 or both of these days every year in tribute to all the victims of the Second World War.

The resolution of the General Assembly establishing this day, adopted in 2014, notes that this historic event set the conditions for the creation of the United Nations, which was founded to “save future generations from the scourge of war. », In accordance with its founding charter.

The resolution calls on member states to unite their efforts to address new challenges and threats, with the United Nations playing a central role in resolving disputes by peaceful means.

A photo

The United Nations Relief and Rehabilitation Administration (UNRRA) organized the shipment of food products to countries devastated by World War II.

Incalculable grief to humanity

In this text, the General Assembly recalls that the Second World War “brought indescribable pain to humanity, especially in Europe, Asia, Africa, the Pacific and other parts of the world”, and underlines the progress made since then, and the important role of the United Nations in overcoming this painful legacy and promoting reconciliation.

In a tweet published on Saturday, UN chief António Guterres recalled that the UN was born out of victory over fascism and tyranny, and urged the world to “never forget the lessons of history, and continue to work for a future of peace and dignity for all. “




Source link

Photo of usama usama Send an email 18 hours ago
0 1 2 minutes read
Show More
Photo of usama

usama

Related Articles

At least 15 dead in Guinea after landslide at gold mine

3 hours ago

Village caught in Czech-Russian spy case just wants things to stop blowing up

4 hours ago

Emmanuel Macron turns right for the triumph of 2022 – Times of India

4 hours ago

‘I’m alive, but I feel like I’m dead’: migrant mourns drowning of 3 children

9 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button