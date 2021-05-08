The United Nations remembers the dead of WWII

The victory over fascism and tyranny in World War II led to the birth of the @A, with the aim of saving future generations from the scourge of war. Let us never forget the lessons of history and continue to work for a future of peace and dignity for all.https://t.co/NvJieNdIxMpic.twitter.com/7IDKRPB12L – António Guterres (@antonioguterres) May 8, 2021

In total, around 40 million civilians and some 20 million soldiers, nearly half of whom are Russians, lost their lives in the war between 1939 and 1945. On May 8 and 9, the UN invites its 193 member countries , non-governmental organizations, and individuals, to pay tribute to the victims of the conflict.

The date of May 8 was chosen because it is the day that Nazi forces in Germany surrendered in 1945 but, recognizing that UN member states may have their own memorable days associated with victory over fascism , the General Assembly invited all countries, United Nations organizations, non-governmental organizations and individuals to celebrate May 8, May 9 or both of these days every year in tribute to all the victims of the Second World War.

The resolution of the General Assembly establishing this day, adopted in 2014, notes that this historic event set the conditions for the creation of the United Nations, which was founded to “save future generations from the scourge of war. », In accordance with its founding charter.

The resolution calls on member states to unite their efforts to address new challenges and threats, with the United Nations playing a central role in resolving disputes by peaceful means.

A photo The United Nations Relief and Rehabilitation Administration (UNRRA) organized the shipment of food products to countries devastated by World War II.

Incalculable grief to humanity

In this text, the General Assembly recalls that the Second World War “brought indescribable pain to humanity, especially in Europe, Asia, Africa, the Pacific and other parts of the world”, and underlines the progress made since then, and the important role of the United Nations in overcoming this painful legacy and promoting reconciliation.

In a tweet published on Saturday, UN chief António Guterres recalled that the UN was born out of victory over fascism and tyranny, and urged the world to “never forget the lessons of history, and continue to work for a future of peace and dignity for all. “