The United Nations Food Systems Summit: how not to respond to the urgent need for reforms

Michael fakhri

NEW YORK, March 22 (IPS) – At a critical time on the road to the United Nations Food Systems Summit, three United Nations rights experts warn it will not be a ‘people’s summit’ unless let it be urgently redesigned. failing most people for a long time, and the COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated a critical situation even more. 265 million people are at risk of famine, up 50% from last year; 700 million suffer from chronic hunger; and 2 billion more malnutrition, with an increase in obesity and diet-related illnesses in all regions of the world.

Michael Fakhri Everyone agrees that we need urgent solutions and actions. The convening of this year’s United Nations Food Systems Summit by Secretary-General António Guterres was therefore welcome. However, as we move towards critical moments on the Summit road, we remain deeply concerned that this “popular summit” will not let the people it claims to serve.

After more than a year of deliberations, Summit participants will meet in October in New York to present “principles to guide governments and other stakeholders seeking to leverage their food systems” to support the Sustainable Development Goals. . We will be told that the results were endorsed by the civil society groups who participated, with “solutions” coming from tens of thousands of people around the world. And if there are no other solutions, we will be told that it is because their supporters refused to come to the table.

But coming to the table to discuss “solutions” is not as easy as it sounds. What if the table is already set, the seating plan non-negotiable, the menu very limited? What if the real conversation is actually taking place at a different table?

These concerns are as pressing today as they were on the first day.

First, the Summit initially bypassed bodies that were already doing the very hard work of governance of global food systems. The United Nations Committee on World Food Security (CFS) already has the structure that Summit organizers hastily rebuilt: a space to discuss the future of food systems, a global commitment to the right to food. food, mechanisms to involve civil society and the private sector. sector on their own terms, and a group of experts regularly providing cutting-edge reports. In other words, everyone is already at the table. The Summit blatantly – and perhaps deliberately – diverted the attention of governments from the CFS.

Hilal ElverSecond, the Summit’s rules of engagement were determined by a small group of actors. The private sector, organizations serving the private sector (including the World Economic Forum), scientists and economists have started the process. The table has been set with their perspectives, knowledge, interests and biases. Investors and entrepreneurs working in partnership with scientists set the agenda, and governments and civil society actors were invited to work within these parameters. Inevitably, this meant a focus on what the small group saw as scalable, investment-friendly, and “breakthrough” solutions – Davos bread and butter. Reading between the lines, that means farming systems controlled by AI, gene editing and other high-tech solutions geared towards large-scale agriculture.

As a result, ideas that should have been the starting point for a “people’s summit” were effectively discarded. For more than a decade, farmers, fishermen, ranchers and food workers have been calling for a transformation of the food system rooted in food sovereignty and agroecology. This vision is based on the overhaul, re-diversification and relocation of agricultural systems. It requires that economic assumptions be challenged, human rights protected, and power rebalanced.

Some concessions have been made on the road to the Summit. But these changes were too late, or too cosmetic, to have a significant impact on the process. It was not until November that the CFS was added to the Summit Advisory Committee. And it was only this month that FAO’s Right to Food office was invited to participate (with a limited mandate). Presumably, there will be other changes at the margin: human rights will be mentioned in general terms, agroecology will be included as one of many solutions. Olivier De Schutter

But that will not be enough to make the Summit results legitimate for those of us – inside and outside the process – who remain skeptical. Having all served as the United Nations Special Rapporteur on the Right to Food, we have witnessed firsthand the importance of improving accountability and democracy in food systems, as well as the value of local knowledge. and traditional populations. It is deeply concerning that we have had to spend a year persuading the organizers that human rights matter to this United Nations Secretary-General’s Food Systems Summit. It is also very problematic that issues of power, participation and accountability (i.e. how and by whom results will be delivered) are not resolved.

Those of us who came to the Summit table did so in the hope that we could fundamentally change the course. As the end of the game nears, we still hope it will be possible. But a radical change is needed:

? The right to food must be at the heart of all aspects of the Summit, ensuring that those in power are held to account; ? Agroecology must be recognized as a paradigm (if not the paradigm) for transforming food systems, alongside actionable recommendations to support agroecological transition; ? The CFS should be designated as the seat of the Summit outcomes and the place where it is discussed and implemented, using its inclusive participation mechanisms.

In other words, to make it a popular summit, the table needs to be put back in place urgently.

Michael fakhri is the current United Nations Special Rapporteur on the Right to Food.

Hilal elver was the United Nations Special Rapporteur on the right to food from 2014 to 2020.

Olivier De Schutter was United Nations Special Rapporteur on the Right to Food from 2008 to 2014, and is the current United Nations Special Rapporteur on Extreme Poverty and Human Rights, and Co-Chair of IPES-Food.

Follow @IPSNewsUNBureau

Follow IPS New UN Bureau on Instagram