The United Nations Food Systems Summit – Food Processing, Consumption, Supply Chain, Loss and Waste

Canned processed foods fill the shelves of a Canadian supermarket. Credit: Trevor Page

LETHBRIDGE, Canada, Sep 22 (IPS) – Food processing extends shelf life and can turn raw foods into attractive and marketable products. It can also prevent contamination. Processing can involve many physical and chemical processes such as chopping, cooking, canning, liquefying, pickling, maceration, emulsification, irradiation, and freeze-drying. Frozen processed and raw foods dramatically change the requirements for transportation and storage; while the packaging of food, both raw and processed, is an industry in itself.

Tampering is a serious problem, especially in developing countries where regulatory bodies are weak. A food is considered adulterated when a substance is added that degrades its quality or makes it dangerous. This could be changing its color to make it look better or adding chemical preservatives. Adding particles of sand, pebbles and other foreign matter to grains and legumes to compensate for the weight is also considered adulteration. The same goes for mixing water with milk and oil with chemical derivatives or cheaper oils.

Many countries in the South would benefit from assistance to help them develop their food safety regulations as well as inspection and enforcement measures. Many of the food processing industries are small-scale, cottage-sized, and often start in dingy backyards or premises. They are reluctant to hire food technologists because it involves additional costs and they tend to be skeptical about the regulation of institutions.

The Codex Alimentarius was created in the early 1960s by FAO and WHO. It is a set of internationally recognized standards, codes of practice and guidelines relating to food, its production, labeling and safety. Although 189 countries were members of the Codex Alimentarius Commission in 2021, the body has no regulatory authority. As with many United Nations efforts and standards, the Codex Alimentarius is a reference guide, not a binding standard per se. However, several countries have adopted it as part of their own regulations. No need to do it anymore. But not all are satisfied with the Codex Alimentarius. Some respected critics, including Vandana Shiva, say his codified policies are simply designed to serve the interests of the global agribusiness and undermine the rights of farmers and consumers.

Consumption

We eat when we are hungry. Food is the fuel that gives us energy and keeps us fit and healthy. (Sadly, nearly a billion of us don’t have enough food to eat and need food assistance. Comments on this will be in the next article in this series.)

Fast food, the diet more and more numerous around the world. Credit: Trevor Page

Globally, food consumption has been increasing for more than 50 years. The richest countries consume most of the calories, but it is encouraging that the largest increase in calorie intake has occurred in low-income countries. The two main reasons for the increase in food consumption are economic development and population growth. As people get richer, they can afford to eat more. Belgians and the US consume around 3,800 calories per day, while those in Ethiopia and Haiti survive on around 2,000 calories per day. A high level of food waste occurs in rich countries because people buy more food than they need. Fast food and food advertising are also increasing food consumption in rich countries. As the world’s population continues to grow, there are more and more mouths to feed. By 2050, the UN expects the world’s population to be around 10 billion.

Supply Chain

A food supply chain is the process between production on farms and our dining table. The food we eat comes to us like a domino from producer to consumer, while the money consumers pay for food goes to those working at different stages of the chain in reverse. When one part of the supply chain is affected, the whole chain is affected and can collapse like dominoes. Covid-19 has disrupted supply chains around the world, both in terms of food availability and prices. Extreme and irregular weather conditions, due to climate change, will pose a major threat to food supply chains in the future.

Supply Chain. Trucking supplies through the Rocky Mountains in Canada from Vancouver to Alberta. Credit: Trevor Page

Loss and waste

About a third of all food produced globally for human consumption is lost or wasted. According to the FAO, this represents about 1.3 billion metric tonnes per year. In addition to pre-harvest losses, 14% of all food produced is lost between harvest and retail, and significant amounts are also wasted at retail and at the consumer level. In the case of fruits and vegetables, it is estimated that over 20% is lost each year. Water used to grow lost food accounts for 6% of total water withdrawals.

According to the World Bank, without urgent action, global waste will increase by 70% from current levels by 2050. The East Asia and Pacific region is responsible for almost a quarter of the production. of all waste. And by 2050, waste generation in sub-Saharan Africa is expected to more than triple, while in South Asia waste is expected to more than double. Plastics, according to the World Bank, are particularly problematic. “If they are not collected and managed properly, they will contaminate and affect rivers and ecosystems for hundreds, if not thousands, of years. “

Clearly, there is a lot that can be done to make this part of our food system more efficient and less harmful to human health, as well as to reduce loss and waste.

Trevor Page, residing in Lethbridge, Canada, is a former director of emergencies for the World Food Program. He has also served with the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, FAO, the United Nations Refugee Agency, UNHCR and what is now the Department of Political Affairs and Consolidation of the United Nations peace.

