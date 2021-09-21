The United Nations Food Systems Summit and some areas of concern

Foodgrains Bank of Canada (CFGB) 2021 annual barley harvest combine harvesters, Alberta, Canada. The grain is auctioned off and the proceeds matched 4: 1 by the Canadian government and used by CFGB to promote agriculture in developing countries. Credit: Trevor Page

LETHBRIDGE, Canada, Sep 21 (IPS) – Why is the UN hosting a food systems summit? Two issues that require discussion at the level of international leaders are: long before the Covid crisis hit, the number of hungry people around the world was on the rise. Why ? What is the cause of this disturbing trend? And, can a country really claim to be food secure, unless it produces or can purchase enough food to feed its people and its people can access sufficient amounts to stay fit and healthy? ? Disturbing questions as extreme weather conditions begin to show the destructive power that climate change will have on the planet and its inhabitants.

A variety of food system issues will be addressed at the summit, including: production, processing, supply chain, consumption, nutrition, malnutrition, food aid and waste.

Food production

Food, or the nutrients it contains, is the fuel for the body. Agriculture and food production in an organized manner is one of the first human endeavors. It all started in the fertile crescent of the Middle East, around 10,000 BCE. While mechanization now dominates the way food is produced in major food-producing countries, animal traction is still important in many parts of the world.

Million dollar combines harvest, thresh, pick up and winnow in one operation on North American and European grain fields today. Programmed by GPS, they should become autonomous within a decade. Fruits and vegetables grown on vertical farms in cities using aquaponics are already growing around the world. Aquaculture can also be moved to vertical farms, making fish much cheaper for city dwellers. Vertical farms will significantly reduce labor costs and transportation needs. Mechanization significantly reduces the number of people engaged in agriculture and, therefore, the cost. Robotics and digital agriculture are already with us in some parts of the world. But where most people live in the world, traditional manual methods and animal traction are expected to continue until the high investments needed for advanced technology become feasible.

Fight with nature

Despite technological advances, drought can seriously affect a crop. Cereal crops in western Canada and the United States have been severely affected by drought this year. Climate change represents the greatest challenge to date for agriculture and for the human species in general.

Agriculture is the biggest emitter of greenhouse gases contributing to climate change. According to the FAO, cattle rearing accounts for the highest proportion due to the methane produced by enteric fermentation as well as manure left on pastures. Also according to the FAO, 44% of GHGs are emitted in Asia, 25% in America, 15% in Africa, 12% in Europe and 4% in Oceania.

Is organic farming the answer to a healthier diet and also the way forward because it is more respectful of the planet? Studies have shown that there are higher levels of antioxidants in foods made from organically grown plants. There is also some evidence that organic foods have lower levels of toxic heavy metals and less pesticide residues, for example organic eggs, meat and dairy products. Organic farms consume less energy and emit fewer GHGs. They also reduce pollution caused by the widespread use of nitrogen fertilizers on factory farms, with runoff causing eutrophication of water bodies. Organic farming is based on feeding the soil with compost, manure and regular rotations, keeping it covered with different crops throughout the year. This sequesters carbon, building healthier soil.

The problem is that organically grown foods are more expensive than industrially produced foods. On average, it sells for around 25% more than food sold in supermarkets. Additionally, most organic farmers need to supplement their income with additional occupation in order to make ends meet. So, despite the benefits for human health and the planet, does organic farming have a future? The answer is a “yes!” Resounding, from both producers and consumers. Although globally only 1.5% of farmland is organic, in 16 countries 10% or more of all farmland is organic, and the proportions are increasing. The countries with the largest organic share of their total agricultural land are Liechtenstein at 38.5%, Samoa at 34.5% and Austria 24.7%, according to IFOAM Organics International. Today, organic food is more of a lifestyle choice, by both the producer and the consumer. But if its growth is an indicator of concern for our health and that of the planet, and more and more people are willing and able to pay the additional cost involved, then organic can be seen as an indicator of well-being and reduction of inequalities. , which is today a major cause of conflict in the world.

Healthy root formation on Mozart red potatoes on the Perry farm in Taber, Canada. Regenerative agriculture is practiced on this farm. Credit: Trevor Page

Although much of humanity has grown up on a diet of just three grains: wheat, corn, and rice, potatoes are actually more nutritious. In addition, potatoes can be grown on marginal land and they only require a third of the water needed to grow the three major grains in the world. Five years ago, China decided to double its production of potatoes and add them to the diet of its growing population. Should Africa follow suit?

Conclusion

The Food Systems Summit will begin in New York on September 23 during the United Nations General Assembly’s High Level Week. World leaders will come together to find common ground and form alliances that will accelerate our path to achieving the SDGs in this remaining decade of action before 2030 is upon us. Will we succeed in making Zero Hunger a reality? If we take this goal seriously, the answer is to rethink and redesign our food systems to make them more sustainable.

Trevor Page, residing in Lethbridge, Canada, is a former director of emergencies for the World Food Program. He has also served with the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, FAO, the United Nations Refugee Agency, UNHCR and what is now the Department of Political Affairs and Consolidation of the United Nations peace.

