The UN warns against the expulsion of Haitian migrants: “This situation is doomed to worsen”

Four United Nations agencies issued a joint statement Thursday, warning countries not to expel Haitians “without a proper assessment of their individual protection needs.”

Why is this important: More and more Haitian migrants are heading to the United States-Mexico border, as the Biden administration began deport them under the Trump era Title 42 Politics.

What they say : “Haitians on the move in the Americas include people with different protection needs, profiles and motivations, including unaccompanied and separated children, victims of trafficking and survivors of gender-based violence, ”the statement said.

“ This situation is set to worsen due to the earthquake of August 14, which severely tested any reception capacity for returning Haitians. Conditions in Haiti continue to be dire and not conducive to forced returns. “

The statement was issued by the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR), the International Organization for Migration (IOM), the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and the Human Rights Office. United Nations man (OHCHR).

The agencies said that countries need to “defend the fundamental human rights of Haitians on the move” and “to offer protection mechanisms or other modalities of legal stay for more effective access to regular migration routes”.

The backdrop: Haitian President Jovenel Moïse was assassinated in June after growing political instability in the country. A magnitude 7.2 earthquake in August aggravated the crisis there.

