The UN leader warns that the world is facing a “climate catastrophe”.

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres on Monday issued a scathing criticism of the world’s inability to bring global warming under control, calling on countries to come back every year to review their climate targets – not every five years, as specified the Paris climate agreement. .

“Even though the recent pledges were clear and credible – and there are serious questions about some of them – we are still heading for a climate catastrophe,” he said at the opening ceremony. of COP26, the United Nations climate summit in Glasgow.

“Our planet speaks to us,” said Mr. Guterres. “We have to listen and we have to act. “

He was referring to analyzes which found that although all countries meet their national slow down emissions, the global average temperature is expected to increase by 2.7 degrees Celsius by the end of this century compared to pre-industrial times. It would put the world on a more intense path Heat, fires and floods.

Scientists have concluded that the best way to avoid the worst consequences of climate change is to limit the rise in temperatures to 1.5 degrees Celsius.