The UN leader warns that the world is facing a “climate catastrophe”.
United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres on Monday issued a scathing criticism of the world’s inability to bring global warming under control, calling on countries to come back every year to review their climate targets – not every five years, as specified the Paris climate agreement. .
“Even though the recent pledges were clear and credible – and there are serious questions about some of them – we are still heading for a climate catastrophe,” he said at the opening ceremony. of COP26, the United Nations climate summit in Glasgow.
“Our planet speaks to us,” said Mr. Guterres. “We have to listen and we have to act. “
He was referring to analyzes which found that although all countries meet their national slow down emissions, the global average temperature is expected to increase by 2.7 degrees Celsius by the end of this century compared to pre-industrial times. It would put the world on a more intense path Heat, fires and floods.
Scientists have concluded that the best way to avoid the worst consequences of climate change is to limit the rise in temperatures to 1.5 degrees Celsius.
Mr Guterres’ call for annual reviews is being pushed by a group of countries most vulnerable to climate change, but he is expected to face a major setback from many countries who will argue that he is shifting the goals of the l Paris Agreement of 2015.
Mr Guterres said these annual reviews should be conducted until the world as a whole can meet the 1.5-degree target. And it has also raised the bar with specific demands, including an end to fossil fuel subsidies, a price on carbon dioxide emissions, and a phasing out of coal.
There is no agreement between the world’s major polluters on this matter. As late as Sunday, the leaders of the Group of 20 rich nations – which produce 80% of the world’s emissions, led by the United States, China and the countries of the European Union – emerged from a summit in Rome with an agreement only to end foreign financing of coal.
