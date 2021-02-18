The UN: from the sublime to the hilarious

MELBOURNE, Australia, Feb. 18 (IPS) – The United Nations is an institution mired in politics that focuses primarily on military conflicts, civil wars, economic sanctions, peacekeeping and sustainable economic development.

But there’s a lighter side too, which is brilliantly featured in a new book released last week on Amazon titled “No comment and don’t quote me on it. ”

It takes years to write a good book, and in this insightful memoir, Thalif Deen, former head of the United Nations office and regional director of the Inter Press Service (IPS) news agency, delivers a gripping memoir filled with observations dating back 40 years. to hunt down the halls and corridors of the “East River Glasshouse”.

Told through a series of reports, interviews, anecdotes and personal memories, No Comment is maintained by flashes of surprising humor and a point of view and perspective on the third world. It’s no surprise that some of his stories were picked up at the Delegates’ Lounge, a well-known watering hole for UN delegates.

He also describes an incident that took place while recapping the 1992 international conference, which lasted two weeks in Rio de Janeiro. Deen has contacted Dr Gamani Corea, former secretary-general of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) and member of the Sri Lankan delegation, for a final comment.

“We negotiated,” Dr Corea said with a sarcastic undertone, “the size of zero,” as he held out his fingers to point to zero, describing the response of Western countries that refused to make concrete commitments to finance a plan for the protection of the global environment.

During his first year as a student at Columbia University, Deen was terrified of the dangers of New York City subway travel and scared of the impending winter. When he complained about his very first brutal winter in New York City, a savvy American classmate advised him, “The best medicine is to curl up in bed with a good book – or with someone who has one.” read a ”.

Although his scenes are scattered, they are individually memorable, evoking amazement and laughter in the same breath. Deen has always been a storyteller, often entertaining guests at various functions and parties with stories from his vast array of threads, and it comes out of his tale in abundance.

Deen surprises the reader with a privileged vision of international reports, telling his stories with freshness and color. Longtime columnist for The Sunday Times, UN correspondent for Asiaweek, Hong Kong and Jane’s Defense Weekly, London, his first-hand experiences add importance to his sensible approach to global diplomacy.

The title of the book is taken from a meeting Deen had with a diplomat at the UN building. Typically, most ambassadors and diplomats don’t tell UN correspondents to go to hell or heaven – but avoid commenting on politically sensitive issues with the standard no-excuse: “Sorry, we have to get it. the authorization of our capital ”.

But often this “authorization” from their respective foreign ministries never came. Still, it was hard to beat the response from a low-key Asian diplomat who told him: “No comment” – and on second thought, added: “And don’t quote me on that”.

It is a gift that he has now written his long awaited memoir. Endowed with a strong sense of humor, Deen gives us the real scoop on headlines with both wit and intelligence, a perspective that comes from tapping into his dog-eared journalist notebooks, which he m ‘ensures that there are more than a hundred.

It’s also the story of how Deen did it. Former information officer at the United Nations Secretariat in New York in the mid-1970s, Deen has covered virtually all major United Nations conferences on population, human rights, the environment, sustainable development. , food security, humanitarian aid, arms control and nuclear disarmament in the past 40 years.

Working at the UN during the most dramatic events of our time – from the pursuit of war and peace in the Middle East to humanitarian disasters in Africa and Asia, this book provides an insider’s perspective on this that happened behind the “ glass curtain ” during a time of extraordinary turbulence.

A Fulbright scholar and an MSc in journalism from Columbia University in New York, Deen was born and educated in Ceylon (now Sri Lanka). A student at Zahira College, Colombo, he graduated in economics from the University of Ceylon at Peradeniya. He became the first student from Sri Lanka (then Ceylon) to be admitted to the Graduate School of Journalism at Columbia.

In Peradeniya in the 1960s, the most prevalent tendency among most undergraduates was to pose as Trotskyists, Communists, or Socialists. When asked about his own political leanings, Deen told one of his teachers that he was a staunch Marxist. “But I followed Groucho, not Karl,” he said.

Speaking at a corporate dinner sponsored by the International Institute for Education (IIE) during his student years, he said he arrived in New York City with some trepidation because his colleagues at Lake House, the office of the newspaper where he worked, had warned him that the Fulbright scholarships were only awarded to “half-brilliant students.” Fortunately, it was not.

Studying for her masters in the early 1970s in New York, then known as the “Murder Capital”, was not easy. But having been raised in the ruthless northern suburbs of Colombo, he successfully sailed the asphalt jungle that was the Big Apple and lived to tell the story.

While in the Iraqi combat zone in Baghdad during the Gulf War of 1990, he was armed with a military bulletproof vest with a cautious warning written on the back: “United Nations. Hurry. Do not pull. Maybe that helped. Now, he says, with his tongue firmly planted in his cheek, he sometimes wears it on the wicked streets of New York, a city he has lived in for over 45 years, and where a bank robber can be mugged while he fled to a car to get around.

He completed his studies before embarking on his remarkable career of “United Nations reporting”, first as a UN news officer, UN correspondent for Janes Defense Weekly and finally as a UN News Officer. as UN correspondent and head of office at IPS.

Possessing curiosity, agility of mind and openness to change, Deen stands out among seasoned correspondents by the breadth of his experience and his talent as a storyteller. A witness to history being made at the highest level, with this unique perspective, Deen brings scenes from the past and present to life.

A story he often tells is after a band of mercenaries tried to oust the government of the Maldives, he asked a Maldivian diplomat about the strength of his country’s standing army. “A standing army?” Asked the diplomat with false surprise: “We don’t even have an army in place.

Ambassador HMGS Palihakkara, former Sri Lankan Foreign Minister and former Permanent Representative to the UN, once addressed a final compliment, when he said in an email message: “Permanent Representatives are never permanent. Sri Lanka’s only permanent representative to the UN is IPS UN Bureau Chief Thalif Deen.

He said Deen outlived around 20 Sri Lankan Permanent Representatives (PRUNs) – some of them transiting through New York.

He is a splendid companion as I can personally attest to after working with him in New York in the 70s and 80s. One thing I admire most about him is that he has always remained true to him. – even, its principles, its career and its origins. He is someone who has genuine good faith as a journalist and an unwavering commitment to the enduring values ​​of the profession.

“No Comment” is a dizzying text, half memory, half speech on the reality of international reporting from a third world perspective.

The book is available on Amazon. The link follows:

https://www.rodericgrigson.com/no-comment-by-thalif-deen/

