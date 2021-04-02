The UK is reporting more cases of blood clotting in people who have received the AstraZeneca vaccine.

The most concerning coagulation events, known as cerebral venous sinus thrombosis, result in clots in the veins that drain blood from the brain, a condition that can lead to a rare type of stroke. These represented 22 of the 30 cases of coagulation that Britain reported this week.

But it is not clear if any of the cases are linked to the vaccine. And even if they are, UK and EU regulators have said they are so rare that the vaccine should continue to be used.

On Thursday, the German vaccination commission, STIKO, recommended that anyone under the age of 60 who received a first vaccination with AstraZeneca receive injections of Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna as a second dose of vaccine.

Reporting its updated case tally, the UK medicines regulator said that ‘the benefits of Covid-19 vaccines continue to outweigh any risks, and you should continue to get vaccinated when prompted. . The European Union’s Medicines Regulator also recommended that countries continue to use the AstraZeneca vaccine. The two agencies continue to investigate.

Scientists said on Friday that the overall risk of particular clotting events that caused concern was extremely low: around one in 600,000 AstraZeneca vaccine recipients in Britain. And it’s hard to know how common the cases are in the general population, given that they can be difficult to diagnose. Scientists said the number of cases will inevitably increase among those vaccinated as doctors begin to look more closely for the disease.