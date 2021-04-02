The UK is reporting more cases of blood clotting in people who have received the AstraZeneca vaccine.
Britain has reported 30 cases of extremely rare blood clots in people who received the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine, the same type of events that prompted some European countries to restrict the use of the vaccine in certain age groups to risk.
The reports were 25 more cases than the UK medicines regulator had previously received, helping to solve a mystery hanging over vaccine safety concerns: why Britain had failed to observe the same phenomenon as observed in continental Europe, pushing countries including France, Germany and Sweden to stop giving the vaccine to younger people, who would be more exposed to rare clotting events.
The UK medicines regulator said it had not received any reports of such cases of coagulation in people who received the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.
The cases of coagulation raised concern because, according to scientists, they were somewhat unusual. They involve blood clots associated with abnormally low platelet levels, a disorder that can lead to heavy bleeding.
The most concerning coagulation events, known as cerebral venous sinus thrombosis, result in clots in the veins that drain blood from the brain, a condition that can lead to a rare type of stroke. These represented 22 of the 30 cases of coagulation that Britain reported this week.
But it is not clear if any of the cases are linked to the vaccine. And even if they are, UK and EU regulators have said they are so rare that the vaccine should continue to be used.
On Thursday, the German vaccination commission, STIKO, recommended that anyone under the age of 60 who received a first vaccination with AstraZeneca receive injections of Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna as a second dose of vaccine.
Reporting its updated case tally, the UK medicines regulator said that ‘the benefits of Covid-19 vaccines continue to outweigh any risks, and you should continue to get vaccinated when prompted. . The European Union’s Medicines Regulator also recommended that countries continue to use the AstraZeneca vaccine. The two agencies continue to investigate.
Scientists said on Friday that the overall risk of particular clotting events that caused concern was extremely low: around one in 600,000 AstraZeneca vaccine recipients in Britain. And it’s hard to know how common the cases are in the general population, given that they can be difficult to diagnose. Scientists said the number of cases will inevitably increase among those vaccinated as doctors begin to look more closely for the disease.
David Werring, a professor at the Institute of Neurology at University College London, said the unusual presentation of cases in those vaccinated raised concerns about possible links to the vaccine.
But, he said, “The key thing to remember is the rarity of these brain clots and the potency of the proven benefit of the Covid vaccination.” He added that doctors and people who have received the AstraZeneca vaccine should be on the lookout for symptoms of bleeding events, such as severe headaches or signs of stroke.
“More research is urgently needed,” he said.
Melissa Eddy contributed reporting.
