The UK government is launching an antibody monitoring program.

The British government is launching an antibody monitoring program for adults who test positive for the coronavirus to better understand its vaccination campaign and the immune response to different variants of the virus.
The program, which the UK Health Security Agency says will start on Tuesday, will allow up to 8,000 participants each day who book a PCR test through the National Health Service of the National Health Service. “Test and trace” program. However, antibody tests, which will be free, will only be sent to people who test positive for the virus.
The information gathered will help assess reinfection rates for those who had previously caught the virus, as well as measure breakthrough cases, and also study those who did not develop an immune response.
The British Secretary for Health, Sajid Javid, said in a statement on Sunday that those participating in the new public program would help “To strengthen our understanding of Covid-19 as we cautiously return to a more normal life. “
Previously, antibody tests were mainly available for clinical or research purposes.
The Health Security Agency said it hopes the data collected from the initiative will improve its understanding of the protection provided by antibodies after infection or vaccination. He said the data could also provide information on those who do not develop an immune response.
After testing positive for the coronavirus, those who opted for the new program – limited to 18 and over – will receive two antibody tests per finger prick. The first should be done as soon as possible after the PCR result, before the body has time to generate antibodies in response to the current infection, and the second 28 days later.
