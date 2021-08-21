The UK government is launching an antibody monitoring program.

The British government is launching an antibody monitoring program for adults who test positive for the coronavirus to better understand its vaccination campaign and the immune response to different variants of the virus.

The program, which the UK Health Security Agency says will start on Tuesday, will allow up to 8,000 participants each day who book a PCR test through the National Health Service of the National Health Service. “Test and trace” program. However, antibody tests, which will be free, will only be sent to people who test positive for the virus.

The information gathered will help assess reinfection rates for those who had previously caught the virus, as well as measure breakthrough cases, and also study those who did not develop an immune response.