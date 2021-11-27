The UK confirms two cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant.
As the world worked to prevent the spread of the new variant of the Omicron coronavirus which was first detected in southern Africa, Britain’s Health Security Agency confirmed on Saturday that two cases of the variant had been recorded in the country.
At a press conference on Saturday night, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said to curb the spread of the variant, face masks would be mandatory in stores and on public transport, a rule the country had ended in July.
“As always, I have to point out, with a new variant there is a lot that we just can’t know at this early stage,” Mr Johnson said.
“It appears that Omicron is spreading very quickly and can spread between people who have been doubly vaccinated,” he added. Although the science around Omicron is still new, it is a “very widespread mutation” of previous configurations of the virus that could reduce the effectiveness of the vaccine, Mr Johnson said.
The cases are believed to be linked to travel to southern Africa, the British government confirmed in a statement. Sajid Javid, UK Health Secretary, described the new cases as a “stark reminder” that the pandemic was not yet over.
“Through our world-class genomic sequencing, we have been made aware of two UK cases of the Omicron variant,” said Mr Javid. “We have moved quickly and individuals are isolating themselves while the contact tracing is in progress.”
The country’s health agency is currently carrying out targeted testing in several places where infections may have spread. Britain will also require travelers from overseas to take a PCR test within 48 hours of arrival and will require contacts of those who test positive with a suspected case of Omicron to self-isolate. for 10 days, regardless of their vaccination status.
“We don’t yet know exactly how effective our vaccines will be against Omicron, but we have good reason to believe that they will at least provide some protection,” he said.
In addition to the six southern African countries that were added to Britain’s travel ban list on Friday to prevent the spread of the Omicron variant, four other countries – Angola, Malawi, Mozambique and Zambia – have also been added. Being on the list requires travelers to self-quarantine at a government-approved hotel for 10 days.
Source link