The UK confirms two cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant.

“It appears that Omicron is spreading very quickly and can spread between people who have been doubly vaccinated,” he added. Although the science around Omicron is still new, it is a “very widespread mutation” of previous configurations of the virus that could reduce the effectiveness of the vaccine, Mr Johnson said.

The cases are believed to be linked to travel to southern Africa, the British government confirmed in a statement. Sajid Javid, UK Health Secretary, described the new cases as a “stark reminder” that the pandemic was not yet over.

“Through our world-class genomic sequencing, we have been made aware of two UK cases of the Omicron variant,” said Mr Javid. “We have moved quickly and individuals are isolating themselves while the contact tracing is in progress.”