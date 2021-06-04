“Search is not always perfect”, Google India said in his apologies Thursday. “Sometimes the way content is described on the Internet can give surprising results to specific queries.”

This is an understatement.

Earlier this year, research into why Google was banned from China returned a box of facts – collected from a state-run nationalist tabloid, The Global Times – noting that Google left the country of its own free will after deciding that Chinese laws were not “in line with its so-called democratic values”.

The box made no mention of a cyberattack that the company cited as an immediate reason to stop running its search engine in China. He also didn’t mention that most Google services are largely blocked on the internet in China.

Google is also unreliable on whether this is a reliable source of information.

The search “is Google lying to you?” “Produces a facts box with this answer:” Google does not give answers (sic) to questions and therefore it does not lie.

It’s from an article in The Australian newspaper who quoted a businessman who accused the company of stealing content and putting it directly on their site. The quote was used in the article as a sarcastic reference to the first result of the search query “Has Google Ever Lied?”

Kannada, the language that Google said was the ugliest in India, is part of a Dravidian language family that originated in southern India and dates back thousands of years.

This week’s snafu was not the first time Kannada speakers have said their language is disrespectful.