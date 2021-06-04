The “ugliest” language in India? Google had an answer (and drew a backlash).
It was a strange, unanswered question. Still, it was on the minds of at least one Google user in India.
What is the ugliest language in the country?
For anyone who recently typed the question into the platform’s search bar, its algorithm produced a data-safe box of the answer: a language called Kannada, spoken by tens of millions of people in southern India.
Informed of this result, many of them were not happy.
Several politicians from Karnataka state, where most Kannada speakers live, took to social media this week to express their outrage.
“Legal proceedings will be initiated against @Google for defaming the image of our beautiful language! Aravind Limbavali, Minister of Forests of Karnataka and member of the political party of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said in a tweet Wednesday.
Google apologized on Thursday for “the misunderstanding and hurt feelings.” He also removed the Kannada facts box.
But his missteps – and the response from Mr Limbavali and other members of the state’s conservative political leadership – had already been noted by main Indian news outlets. Friday, the top search results for “What is the ugliest language in the world?” were articles about Google’s apologies for responding.
The episode illustrates the fallibility of fact boxes, a feature Google created seven years ago. Boxes, say “featured snippets, ”Contain information that the company’s algorithms derive from third-party sources. They appear above links that typically appear in Google search results.
The company said that featured snippets work fine, based on usage statistics and evaluations of paid people to assess the quality of its search engine results. But he also admits that they sometimes get the facts wrong – or get lost in the realm of public opinion.
“Search is not always perfect”, Google India said in his apologies Thursday. “Sometimes the way content is described on the Internet can give surprising results to specific queries.”
This is an understatement.
Earlier this year, research into why Google was banned from China returned a box of facts – collected from a state-run nationalist tabloid, The Global Times – noting that Google left the country of its own free will after deciding that Chinese laws were not “in line with its so-called democratic values”.
The box made no mention of a cyberattack that the company cited as an immediate reason to stop running its search engine in China. He also didn’t mention that most Google services are largely blocked on the internet in China.
Google is also unreliable on whether this is a reliable source of information.
The search “is Google lying to you?” “Produces a facts box with this answer:” Google does not give answers (sic) to questions and therefore it does not lie.
It’s from an article in The Australian newspaper who quoted a businessman who accused the company of stealing content and putting it directly on their site. The quote was used in the article as a sarcastic reference to the first result of the search query “Has Google Ever Lied?”
Kannada, the language that Google said was the ugliest in India, is part of a Dravidian language family that originated in southern India and dates back thousands of years.
This week’s snafu was not the first time Kannada speakers have said their language is disrespectful.
Karnataka has inspired many novels and short stories from RK Narayan, one of the most famous Indian novelists. A popular television adaptation of his work in the 1980s was made in Hindi, the most common language in the country, with Kannada subtitles. Although Mr. Narayan wrote in English, some critics mentionned the adaptation should have been done in kannada, or at least dubbed in it.
“It could very well have been dubbed when it was created,” wrote reviewer Prathibha Nandakumar in 2012. “Why didn’t he think about it?”
Google doesn’t have a facts box for this.