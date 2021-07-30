The Tunisian turmoil is watched with suspicion around the world

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) – Days of political turmoil in Tunisia due to a crippled economy and rising coronavirus infections have left the country’s allies in the Middle East, Europe and the United States watching for see if his fragile democracy would survive.

European countries – especially neighboring Italy – are worried about an influx of migrants if Tunisia sinks further into chaos.

Autocratic leaders from Egypt to Saudi Arabia are hopeful that this week’s takeover by Tunisian President Kais Saied will spell the end of Islamists in the region. But they also fear a rekindled Arab Spring, like the uprising that was sparked by Tunisia a decade ago.

And all over the world, pro-democracy activists are wondering if a country they have presented as a beacon is drifting towards dictatorship.

“The ball is now in the people’s court,” Egyptian activist el-Ghazaly Harb said in a Facebook post. “They are able to correct the path without abandoning the peaceful democratic model that we all hope they can see to the end,” he said. “The answer will always be Tunisia.

Tunisia, with just 12 million of Africa’s 1.3 billion people, holds inordinate symbolism as a nation that designed democracy from scratch and won a Nobel Peace Prize after its revolution in largely bloodless.

Without warning on Sunday, Saied froze the national parliament and took over executive powers, saying he had to save the country, which is suffering from a virus outbreak and a failing economy.

Since then, he has taken action against corrupt lawmakers and tycoons and stepped up military surveillance of the pandemic. He and his aides held a series of meetings with foreign allies, promising his takeover was temporary.

But its next steps are unclear.

The main victim of his decision – the Islamist Ennahdha party – promises to resist, peacefully.

Tunisian analysts do not expect an army takeover like the one seen in Egypt, or a return to the autocratic past, in part thanks to a population that is no longer afraid to speak out. But the situation is volatile, and new protests are expected on Saturday, where supporters and opponents of the president could clash.

Pro-government voices in Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are celebrating what they interpret as a victory over political Islam, which they see as a threat to their regime.

Egypt is watching carefully. He was the first to follow Tunisia in an explosion of mass protests against the autocratic regime in 2011. In the aftermath, the highly organized Muslim Brotherhood seized power, but was ousted in 2013 amid a popular uprising. supported by the army and led by Abdel Fattah el-Sissi.

El-Sisi embarked on economic reforms and brought some political stability to the most populous country in the Arab world, but his tenure was marred by the imprisonment of tens of thousands of people.

Eminent personalities of the Brotherhood now face the death penalty or life imprisonment. The group has been banned and labeled a “terrorist group” in Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, which have themselves detained dozens of Emirati Islamist figures.

Some activists fear that Tunisia is going down a similar path, despite Saied’s credentials as an independent technocrat.

“Coups are not just launched by the military; they can be started by a civilian and completed by officers, ”Shady Lewis Boutros, an Egyptian novelist and writer who lives in the UK, said in a Facebook post.

Abdelrahman al-Rashed, who heads a Saudi Arabian-owned media group close to the royal court, said Saied is saving the country from the return of chaos caused by the Arab Spring. In a column for the Arab newspaper Ashraq al-Awsat, he wrote that the political unrest in Tunisia marks the “death of the authority of the Muslim Brotherhood”.

Ennahdha himself has distanced himself from more militant Islamists, and his leader, Rachid Ghannouchi, told The Associated Press this week that his critics are using him as a scapegoat for Tunisia’s problems. He noted that his party played a major role in parliament in the decade following the revolution, which paved the way for his return from 22 years of exile to London, and won the most seats in the last legislative elections.

Some wonder if the Gulf states have played a role in the current tensions in Tunisia. But Tunisian political scientist Mohamed-Dhia Hammami played down this speculation, arguing that Tunisians are more focused on daily concerns than on discourse around the Muslim Brotherhood.

Meanwhile, Tunisia’s strategic importance to the European Union cannot be overstated.

From 2014 to 2020, the bloc invested 1.6 billion euros ($ 1.9 billion) in Tunisia to build democracy and provide social and economic assistance. He gave 330 million euros ($ 392 million) to help the country recover from the impact of the coronavirus restrictions. An additional € 600 million ($ 712 million) in EU macro-financial assistance was agreed in May.

Most importantly, Tunisia is a key partner in limiting the flow of migrants from Africa to the EU. The 27 member states are desperately divided over how to handle the arrivals of those seeking a better life in Europe, so the bloc has resorted to outsourcing the challenge to other countries.

However, Tunisians today constitute one of the largest groups of asylum seekers in Europe. And the “Tunisian corridor” is a growing concern for the EU border and coast guard agency, Frontex.

From 2019 to 2020, the number of people reaching Italy from Tunisia increased by almost 400%, reaching more than 13,000 people, according to some non-governmental organizations. This includes a period when restrictions related to COVID-19 significantly reduced the movement of migrants.

Saied had a “frank discussion on irregular migration” in Brussels last month with senior EU officials, and they agreed to work more closely against smugglers and on border management. The latest turmoil adds to concern in Europe that things could get worse.

On Tuesday, the EU’s top diplomat called for the restoration of Tunisian constitutional order, without directly attributing any blame.

The US government is also watching closely. In addition to supporting its democracy, the United States has helped fund Tunisia’s efforts to quell violent Islamic extremism.

Just hours after Saied’s announcement, he spoke with Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who urged him to “adhere to the principles of democracy and human rights” and “maintain a open dialogue with all political actors and the Tunisian people “.

Tunisians themselves want jobs and opportunities, which have remained elusive since their revolution, and many support the president – at least for now.

While there is a risk of further mass unrest, Hammami said that “there are strong political actors in Tunisia who can play the role of checks and balances”, including the unions. And unlike Egypt, the Tunisian military has little control over the economy.

Omar Oudherni, a retired Tunisian army brigadier and security expert, said the Tunisian people “will not remain silent on any tyrant”.

“Doing what is right will receive support, and if (Saied) wants dictatorship, the people will sweep it away as they swept the others,” he added.

Aya Batrawy reported from Dubai, United Arab Emirates, and Lorne Cook reported from Brussels. Elaine Ganley contributed to this report from Paris.