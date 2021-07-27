The Travel Industry’s Perspective on Race and Inclusion

“These road trips and initiatives that speak to people of color in general are important because we have been excluded from travel reports,” Ms. Braswell said. “If you are going to create experiences where people go in the world, everyone should be included in those experiences.”

Ms Braswell added that most of her business came from black travelers. These travelers, she said, seek out black travel counselors who know where they are hosted and can help them plan their trips. Over the past year, travelers of all racial backgrounds have increasingly requested tours and experiences that include black-owned businesses, she said.

Across the country, as people protested against police brutality, travelers demanded to see more travelers who looked like them in the ad; they spoke out against tourist offices who had not been inclusive in the past and formed organizations like the Black travel wedding ring, calling for the hiring of more black influencers, writers and photographers.

The Alliance and others have pushed for more black travelers to be visible and included in the industry and in leisure travel spaces.

Beyond museums

At the same time, tour operators like Free Egunfemi Bangura, the founder of Incalculable RVA, a Richmond-based organization, offers guided tours focused on black contributions. In a city like Richmond, which was once a capital of Confederation, she said that meant seeing the value of working outside the established system of preservation societies and museums that are typically run by white rulers.

For Ms. Bangura and other activists, artists and tour operators, museums and traditional preservation societies are part of the culture of exclusion that has historically excluded blacks and continues to present versions of history that focus on white narratives. . Ms. Bangura’s tours take place in the streets of the city in order to better understand the local history.

At a time when state legislatures are pushing for and pass laws that limit What and how much students are learning about the contributions of blacks and other marginalized people to the country, Ms. Bangura and others said, visits that show their contributions are even more important.