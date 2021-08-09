The Tokyo Olympic bubble? Wait until you see the one from Beijing.

By the end of the Games, virtually everyone involved will have to leave China or undergo several weeks of total isolation in government-run quarantine centers, undergoing extensive medical tests, according to people familiar with Beijing’s preparations.

This will include thousands of Chinese staff, who will have to live in the bubble for the duration of the Games, then “reenter” the rest of China after a long quarantine. No decision has been announced on vaccination requirements for participation in the Games, or on shorter quarantines for people arriving for the Olympics from abroad.

China will see the Games as a success if they unify the nation and bolster its global image without causing epidemics, especially outside the bubble, said people familiar with the planning, who insisted on anonymity because they were not allowed to discuss the matter publicly. They said no threat of any kind to the health and safety of the country would be tolerated.

The organizers have not disclosed the full extent of the prevention measures, which will evolve in the coming months. The Beijing committee responded to emailed questions with promising official announcements.

But some details have been made public. Journalists will interview the athletes through sturdy plastic walls. The microphones will be equipped with protective sponges, to be changed after each maintenance.

Like Tokyo, Beijing plans to severely limit the number of people allowed to attend the opening and closing ceremonies. Japan has banned foreign spectators, but has allowed more than 42,000 accredited Games participants to enter the country. Beijing has already announced that less than 30,000 people, including accredited participants, will be allowed into China for the Winter Games, although no decision regarding foreign spectators has been announced.