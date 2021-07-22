The Tokyo Marathon until the start of the Olympics

A year after their start, the Tokyo Olympics will officially kick off with a three-and-a-half-hour opening ceremony on July 23.

The event at the National Stadium in the Japanese capital is designed to celebrate the world’s ‘unity in diversity’ and to cheer on the more than 11,000 athletes who will compete in the Games, mostly without the help of crowds to cheer them on. .

After a journey through the 47 prefectures of Japan involving some 10,000 runners, the Olympic flame will be the centerpiece of the ceremony.

“Our goal is to deliver a performance of human affirmation and hope for the future,” said choreography director Shintaro Hirahara.

The Tokyo Olympics have become one of the most controversial sporting events of recent years, rocked by a string of scandals over issues such as sexism, bullying and whether the Games should even take place. during a global pandemic.

Tokyo itself is on coronavirus emergency state and the competitors and staff of the Games were largely confined to the Olympic Village, training centers and sports venues. Even the medal ceremony has been changed due to the virus and athletes will have to pick up their medals themselves to hang on their necks.

The Games were billed as the most “innovative” of all time and were designed to appeal to young people with karate, 3 × 3 basketball, skateboarding, rock climbing and surfing all making their Olympic debuts.

Baseball and softball have also returned to competition for the first time since the 2008 Beijing Games.

Skateboarding is one of the new sports at the Tokyo Games, as part of an effort to attract a younger audience [File: Franck Robichon/EPA]

Here is a timeline of the progression of the Tokyo Games stuttering to the start line.

September 2013

At a ceremony in Argentina, the IOC awarded the 2020 Games to Tokyo, beating Madrid and Istanbul.

IOC President Jacques Rogge said Tokyo had promised to deliver “well organized and safe Games which will reinforce Olympic values ​​while demonstrating the benefits of sport to a new generation”.

The Japanese capital had already hosted the Summer Games in 1964.

There was jubilation among members of the Japanese Bid Committee in 2013 after IOC President Jacques Rogge announced that Tokyo would host the 2020 Summer Olympics [File: Marcos Brindicci/Reuters]

July 2015

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe presents plans for a new national stadium from famous British architect Zaha Hadid after the cost of the project has swelled to more than $ 2 billion.

“We have decided to go back to the start of the stadium plan and start from scratch,” he said at a press conference.

april 2016

Organizers are unveiling a new logo for the event after plagiarism accusations forced them to abandon the original design.

Tokyo-based Asao Tokolo’s indigo checkered pattern is based on a motif from the Edo era (1603 – 1867) known as “ichimatsu moyo” and is believed to represent “unity in diversity ”.

Zaha Hadid’s proposal for a new Olympic stadium was dropped in 2015 after costs skyrocketed [File: Tokyo 2020 Olympic Bid Committee via AFP]

August 2016

Abe, wearing a hat similar to the one worn by the video game character Super Mario, officially takes over the Olympic relay at the end of the 2016 Summer Games in Rio de Janeiro.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe attended the closing ceremony of the 31st Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, disguising himself as a popular video game character Super Mario [File: Yonhap via EPA]

February 2018

The organizers unveil the two mascots of the Summer Games – Miraitowa and Someity – which thousands of elementary school children had chosen in a vote. The anime-style creatures – one blue and one pink – were created by Fukuoka-based illustrator Ryo Taniguchi and are believed to symbolize tradition and innovation.

“The mascots exist in unison, a Tokyo-themed yin-yang pair, ‘the old meets the new’,” organizers said.

October 2019

The IOC decides to move the marathon event to the cooler climates of northern Sapporo to escape the oppressive heat and humidity of Tokyo.

Olympic mascots Miraitowa (left) and Tokyo 2020 Paralympic mascot Someity (right). Thousands of schoolchildren chose them in a vote. [File: Kimimasa Mayama/EPA]

December 2019

The first cases of a mysterious pneumonia are reported in Wuhan in central China.

Despite the first obstacles, the construction of the new national stadium was completed on schedule.

The building is the work of famous Japanese architect Kengo Kuma.

Despite the change in design and architect, construction of the new national stadium was completed in December 2019 [iTomohiro Ohsumi/Pool via Reuters]

March 2020

As pneumonia, now attributed to a new coronavirus, spreads around the world, the World Health Organization declares a pandemic.

On March 20, the Olympic flame, transported on a special plane from Athens, arrives in Japan.

Four days later, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and President of the International Olympic Committee Thomas Bach announce a unprecedented delay at the Olympic games. Abe said they would be held by the summer of 2021 and would be “proof of a victory for humans against coronavirus infections.”

September 2020

Abe resigns blaming his poor health. His longtime chief secretary, Yoshihide Suga, replaces him.

January 2021

COVID-19 cases multiply in Tokyo, prompting declaration of a emergency state. Opposition to the organization of the Olympic Games began to grow in Japan.

February 2021

Organizers publish their first set of COVID-19 rules for the Games. Singing and dancing will be prohibited and masks will need to be worn at all times, according to the Playbook.

Tokyo 2020 chief Yoshiro Mori is being forced to resign over sexist comments about women that have sparked an uproar both at home and abroad. “My inappropriate comments have caused a lot of chaos,” he said in resigned.

Seven-time Olympic Minister Seiko Hashimoto takes the place of the 83-year-old former Prime Minister.

Olympics Minister Seiko Hashimoto, who won bronze in speed skating at the 1992 Albertville Games, replaced Yoshiro Mori as head of Tokyo 2020 [File: Kyodo via Reuters]

March 2021

Foreign spectators are banned of the event.

The Olympic torch relay start in Fukushima, the region devastated by the triple earthquake, tsunami and nuclear fusion 10 years ago. Azusa Iwashimizu, a member of the 2011 Japanese Women’s World Cup winning team, becomes the first to carry the flame in a ceremony closed to the public.

April 2021

North Korea says it will do not participate at the Games because of the risk of coronavirus.

June 2021

The Australian women’s softball team became the first athlete to arrive in Japan.

Organizers limited the number of domestic fans allowed to attend each event – half the hall’s capacity to a maximum of 10,000 people.

Japan’s Azusa Iwashimizu, (center), a member of the national women’s football team, competes in the torch relay at the J-Village National Training Center in Naraha, Fukushima prefecture on March 25 [File: Philip Fong/Pool via AP Photo]

July 2021

Tokyo announces a new state of emergency on July 8 and bans all spectators from Olympic competitions in the region.

Opinion polls continue to show that more Japanese people oppose the Games than they support them.

Many Japanese fear the Games will become a ‘super-broadcast’ event even with steps taken to curb any spread of the virus [File: Kimimasa Mayama/EPA]

The first athletes move into the Harumi Waterfront Olympic Village and soon after, the first case of COVID-19 emerges.

Keigo Oyamada, the Japanese musician appointed as composer for the opening ceremony, is forced to resign four days before the event, after historic allegations of bullying and abuse resurface.

Medal-winning athletes will have to take their medals themselves to hang them around the neck and the podium will be larger than usual to allow for physical distancing [File: Koji Sasahara/AP Photo]

Japan win the first event of the Tokyo Olympics – a women’s softball match against Australia – on July 21.

On the eve of the opening ceremony, show director Kentaro Kobayashi is forced to stop after images of the former comedian joking about the Holocaust resurface.