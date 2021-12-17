“The time we cannot recover”: stolen at birth, Chilean adoptees discover their past
Growing up in Minnesota, Tyler Graf knew next to nothing about his birth mother. And the little he knew, he said, stung him.
Her adoption papers mentioned her name, Hilda del Carmen Quezada; his age, 26; the date of March 2, 1983; and the hospital where she gave birth to him in central Chile. The documents also included a note from the judge saying that Ms. Quezada had abandoned him because she had little money and “other children to support”.
“I never thought an apology would be enough,” said Graf, who is now a Houston firefighter. “I’ve carried this animosity, this chip on my shoulder, all my life.”
The claim that his mother willingly abandoned him hurt, Mr Graf said, until he learned this year that he was among the hundreds, if not thousands, of Chilean adoptees taken to their parents without their consent during the country’s military dictatorship.
It turned out that Ms. Quezada had not returned her son; she was told that the baby, born three months prematurely, was dead.
“Two weeks after the birth, they told me he was dead,” Ms. Quezada said. “I asked for the body and they refused, saying it was too small.”
Investigators who have looked at coercive adoptions in Chile since the discovery of the first cases in 2014 have come to a startling conclusion: the practice was widespread during the reign of General Augusto Pinochet, who actively encouraged overseas adoptions for reduce poverty in the 1970s and 1980s. The process was encouraged by a large network of officials – including judges, social workers, health professionals and adoption brokers – who falsified documents and are widely used. alleged to have accepted bribes.
More than 550 adoptees have reunited with their biological families in recent years. But investigators say the scheme, which remains undiscovered, most likely involved many more children.
Chilean judicial authorities are investigating around 650 cases of irregular adoptions, a phenomenon the justice ministry called in a statement “extremely serious”.
Mario Carroza, a Chilean judge who opened a criminal investigation into adoptions in 2018, said investigators were investigating the circumstances of around 8,000 foreign adoptions that took place from 1970 to 1999. Judge Carroza said said the number of cases examined could reach 20,000.
In October, Sweden opened an investigation into irregular adoptions, responding to pressure from Chilean adoptees raised in the country who used DNA tests to establish their links with biological parents in Chile to whom a child has disappeared.
General Pinochet took power in 1973, in a bloody coup that overthrew the left-wing Chilean president. He then led a brutal regime in which the country’s economy grew as thousands of opponents were executed, disappeared, detained, tortured and exiled.
Years later the death of the general in 2006, Chileans were horrified to learn just how ubiquitous coercive adoptions have become under his watch.
“The history of human rights violations during the dictatorship is known: torture, political prisoners, repression, but it has been largely invisible,” said Boris Barrera, a member of Congress who led a legislative inquiry into the question in 2018.
Reports of coercive adoptions in Chile predate the dictatorship. But the practice became frightening from the late 1970s, when the Pinochet government explicitly began promoting adoptions during a time of economic crisis, said Karen Alfaro Monsalve, a professor at the University of Southern Chile who studied the history of coercive adoptions.
“What we finally had was an exodus of poor children who were seen as a stumbling block to achieving the economic development of the country,” said Ms Alfaro Monsalve. “Pinochet had a type of forced migration that made it possible to control population growth and allow the country to turn neoliberal. “
The abusive practice came under scrutiny in 2014 after Chilean investigative news agency CIPER published an article about a handful of coercive adoptions, documenting the roles played by a priest and doctor. In the years that followed, as dozens of adoptees raised in Chile and abroad set out to trace their roots, many using DNA ancestry testing, a disturbing pattern became clearer.
Hundreds of women have reported similar accounts of unexpected loss of their babies soon after giving birth. Some were told they were stillborn, while others said government officials had taken them into custody.
The congressional committee headed by Mr Barrera resulted in a call for the Chilean government to establish a truth and reparations commission and create a DNA database to allow adoptees and biological families to connect. But so far, no one has been charged over the kidnappings.
Judicial authorities have tempered expectations by noting that statutes of limitations would make it difficult to bring individuals to justice.
Constanza del Rio, one of the founders of Nos Buscamos, an organization that helps adoptees who are trafficked, said the government’s failure to investigate crimes more diligently was inexcusable.
“We don’t have the next 25 years for them to investigate turtle pace because we have mothers who are dying,” she said. “Justice can come, but it will be too late. “
Ms. Quezada, 65, who has three daughters, has never made peace with the loss of her son. She mourned him every year on his birthday, she said. Decades later, she could still imagine the prominent black eyes staring at her from an incubator the last time she saw him.
When news reports about illegal adoptions started circulating, Ms Quezada was horrified, she said, but never allowed herself a ray of hope – until her phone rang a last May day.
The appellant was Marisol Rodríguez, the founder of Sons and mothers of silence – Children and Mothers of Silence – a voluntary organization that has facilitated the reconnection of over 250 families separated by forced adoptions.
Ms. Rodríguez explained to Ms. Quezada the unlikely chain of events that led to the appeal. Years ago, Ms Rodríguez said, her son, who was a firefighter, traveled to Houston for a training exercise. There he befriended an American firefighter who said he was adopted from Chile.
The son offered to try and locate his new friend’s biological parents and returned to Chile with copies of his adoption record. When he returned home, he handed the documents to Ms Rodríguez’s group, who saw telltale signs of a forced adoption in the file.
Mrs. Quezada was stunned.
“I couldn’t digest the information,” she said. “I couldn’t figure out what was going on.”
But the shock gave way to an ardent desire to make up for lost time. Days after hearing the news, Ms Quezada made a video call and laid eyes on her adult son for the first time.
“Every muscle in my body contracted and squeezed the tears into my eyes,” Mr. Graf recalls. “I felt like I had been hit by a bat and seeing stars.”
Within weeks, Ms. Quezada boarded a plane for the first time in her life and flew to Houston. During a meeting organized by a local journalist, Ms. Quezada surprised her son, who collapsed in his mother’s arms.
“It was the closest hug,” Mr. Graf recalls. “They just left us alone in each other’s arms and we hugged and she hugged me and we just stood there crying.”
Some Chilean adoptees have found a very different answer after finding a biological parent. Maria Diemar, who grew up in Sweden after being airlifted from Chile as a baby in 1975, has spent years searching for clues that ultimately lead her to reunite with her biological family in southern Chile.
She learned that her mother, who worked as a domestic when she was born, was forced to give up the baby by her employer at the time. The news that her missing daughter was trying to make contact was unwelcome as, Ms Diemar was told, her mother was in an abusive relationship with a man who was unaware of the birth.
That hasn’t stopped Ms Diemar from addressing the case of her younger brother, Daniel, who was also adopted in Chile. The boy’s mother had also learned that he had died during childbirth. The two have grown closer in recent years, which Ms Diemar sees as a victory.
“It has meant so much to travel to Chile with Daniel, to share the story of our upbringing, our childhood and just being in the country where we were meant to be,” she said. “It’s very heartwarming to do this together. “
Ms Diemar said she had little confidence that ongoing investigations in Chile and Sweden would lead to prosecution.
“But I think it’s important that the history books say this happened,” she said. “They were crimes.”
Since reconnecting with his mother, Mr. Graf has suffered an emotional boost. There were flashes of anger, moments of gratitude and feelings of outrage.
But in the end, reconnecting with his birth mother was so healing and clarifying that he created an organization to provide free MyHeritage DNA Company Kits to adoptees and families who believe they have had a stolen baby.
“We are making up for 38 years of wasted time,” he said. “The time that we cannot recover. “
