“The time we cannot recover”: stolen at birth, Chilean adoptees discover their past

Growing up in Minnesota, Tyler Graf knew next to nothing about his birth mother. And the little he knew, he said, stung him.

Her adoption papers mentioned her name, Hilda del Carmen Quezada; his age, 26; the date of March 2, 1983; and the hospital where she gave birth to him in central Chile. The documents also included a note from the judge saying that Ms. Quezada had abandoned him because she had little money and “other children to support”.

“I never thought an apology would be enough,” said Graf, who is now a Houston firefighter. “I’ve carried this animosity, this chip on my shoulder, all my life.”

The claim that his mother willingly abandoned him hurt, Mr Graf said, until he learned this year that he was among the hundreds, if not thousands, of Chilean adoptees taken to their parents without their consent during the country’s military dictatorship.