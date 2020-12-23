The tide is changing plans for the North Korean resort of Ibiza

Wish you were Here? Wonsan, a port city on the east coast of North Korea. – Teun Voeten

Its tourist potential has been hailed by no less a real estate expert than Donald Trump, who has praised its “superb beaches”. But six years after its initial proposal as North Korea’s response to Ibiza, work on the country’s first international tourist resort appears to have come to a halt.

Personally supported by North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un, the Wonsan beach project was supposed to show a lighter side to the hermit state, with luxury hotels, a marina and a sports complex. Its attractive coastline was previously used primarily for industrial purposes and televised live-fire military exercises.

Yet the project is now well behind its April 2020 deadline, according to satellite imagery studies by 38 North, a US website that analyzes North Korea. It appears to be a victim of both the Covid 19 crisis and North Korea’s bleak economic outlook, which has worsened even further now that a nuclear deal with Mr Trump is no longer in sight.

“The construction of the large resort, which has progressed at a remarkable rate in 2018 and part of 2019, has lagged considerably in 2020 as the prospects for international tourism, especially from China, have stalled in the foreseeable future, ”said report authors Martyn Williams and Peter Makowsky.

“Combined fire demonstration” held to celebrate the 85th anniversary of the North Korean army, in Wonsan – KRT

They added that Mr Kim, who visited the project site four times in 2018 and 2019, also seemed to be losing interest. Kim Jong Un has not returned since April 2019, when he pushed back the completion deadline to April 2020. That deadline has since passed, with no indication of a revised timeline for completion.

The opportunities offered by Wonsan were championed by Mr. Trump during his first charm offensive against Kim Jong-un, when he told him that North Korea could become a tourism haven if he gave up his nuclear weapons. During a summit in Singapore in 2018, he mentioned seeing photos of Wonsan used for live-fire exercises, as hundreds of tanks lined up along its beaches for a day of military remembrance.

“I said, boy, look at this view. Wouldn’t that make a great condo? And I explained, I said, you know, instead of doing that you could have the best hotels of the world there, ”Mr. Trump said. “You have South Korea, you have China, and they own the land in the middle. How bad is that, isn’t it?”

While work on the project was already underway, it is believed that Mr. Trump’s approval made Mr. Kim even more attached. At one point, it was even reported that America had offered to help develop the station if the nuclear talks were successful.

Preferred Platform – The resort town of Wanson is primarily geared towards the North Korean elite – Getty

Critics pointed out that access to the resort for North Koreans would likely be restricted only to privileged party members, and that the money would be better spent on feeding the country’s population, millions of whom still face hardship. food shortages.

Mr Kim already owns a luxury resort in Wonsan, complete with a private yacht and swimming pool, where in 2013 he entertained Dennis Rodman, the American basketball star with whom he formed an unlikely friendship.

Describing his visit to Wonsan, Mr. Rodman said: “It’s like going to Hawaii or Ibiza, but he (Mr. Kim) is the only one living there.”

The resort is one of several large-scale personal vanity projects supported by Mr. Kim. In the capital, Pyongyang, he ordered the renovation of the May Day Stadium – a huge 150,000-seat sports arena and a prestigious new hospital project. The two are also believed to be late now.