The Taliban seek to isolate Kabul, the Pentagon says.
After a string of battlefield victories, Taliban forces are seeking to isolate Kabul, the Pentagon said on Friday, taking control of border posts, highways and revenue lines as it marches through Afghanistan.
“You can see some effort to isolate Kabul,” John Kirby, the Pentagon press secretary, said at a press conference on Friday. This decision “is reminiscent of the way they operated in other parts of the country, isolating the provincial capitals and sometimes being able to force surrender without necessarily much blood.”
“We are certainly concerned about the speed at which the Taliban is moving,” he added. “And as we have said from the very beginning, this is still a moment for the Afghan national security and defense forces, as well as for their political leaders.”
The Taliban’s accelerated march to the Afghan capital underscores the urgency for US forces to assist in the evacuation of US and Afghan civilians, including State Department personnel and Afghans who have special immigrant visas that allow them to leave the country for the United States. Three battalions of American troops, or about 3,000 people, are dispatched to Kabul for this effort.
“No one shies away from the fact that this is potentially dangerous,” Kirby said of the US mission, in which thousands of civilians are expected to leave the country every day. “We are all aware of the perilous situation in Afghanistan.
President Biden has vowed to end America’s longest war and withdraw his troops by the end of the month. And US forces have sharply reduced air strikes in support of Afghan forces.
Despite the rapid rise of Taliban forces and the looming danger to the capital, Kirby said the broader battle to secure Afghanistan would remain in the hands of Afghan security forces.
“They have an air force, a capable air force,” he said. “They have an organizational structure. They have benefited from the training that we have been offering them for 20 years. They have the material of physics as tangible benefits. Now is the time to use these benefits.
