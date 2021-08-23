The Taliban organize the first meeting of religious leaders since the capture of Kabul.

Taliban hold first meeting of religious leaders since resumption Afghanistanlast week, setting out guidelines on religious instruction to hundreds of imams and religious school teachers across the country.

Taliban leaders, including their spokesperson, Zabihullah Mujahid, took turns on Monday in the Loya Jirga room, from a stage still decorated with the tricolor flag of the fallen Afghan government. The title of the conference, which included “Promoting Virtue and Preventing Vice,” recalled the language used by the Taliban religious police when they ruled the country in the late 1990s.

More than a week after the Taliban Pushed the US-backed government out of power, activists are urging Afghans to resume their work and their daily lives as they attempt to form a new government. Many of their leaders, including Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, have returned to Kabul and meetings are taking place with politicians, including former President Ahmed Karzai. The Taliban pledged to allow women to work and girls to go to school, and said it offered a blanket amnesty to all who were loyal to the former government.

“We have invited you here today to talk about your role in this system,” Mawlawi Mohammad Shafiq Khatib, one of the conference organizers, told the meeting attendees. Whatever religious leaders “say that are compatible with Sharia law and the principles of Islam, the people must heed. We are thankful to God that we have an Islamic system now. “