The Taliban “manages a social safety net for 30,000 families of” martyrs “in Afghanistan”

As US and Allied troops prepare to leave Afghanistan, the Taliban are returning to the positions they once occupied, even establishing an administrative apparatus to rule the territories under their control. More than 70 percent of Afghanistan is already under Taliban control, even as fighting between insurgents and Kabul forces rages in other areas.

Taliban say they have registered more than 30,000 Afghan families in urgent need of financial assistance because the main breadwinner has died, most in fighting with the Afghan National Security Forces (ANSF) or in air strikes US-led coalition troops in recent months.

“Yes, we have registered orphans and families in need of assistance. The current tally is over 30,000 families, including 150,000 orphans and dependents. There are thousands of bereaved families waiting to be registered, ”Syed Azeem Agha, spokesperson for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan Commission for the Poor, Orphaned and Disabled, told Sputnik (IEA ).

He says the Taliban machines also take care of the “vocational training” of children so that they are able to support the economy in the future.

“We have developed programs for orphans and war invalids so that they can acquire skills to become tailors, mechanics, pharmacists and carpenters among other vocations. We want these people to be economically self-sufficient, ”Agha says.

The Taliban official’s claims provide a glimpse into the insurgent group’s rapidly expanding administrative capacity, as its fighters invade positions of Afghan forces across the war-torn country.

From Takhar province in the northeast to the border with Tajikistan, to the provinces of Helmand and Kandahar in the south, the Taliban claim to control more than 70 percent of Afghan territory in 24 of the 34 provinces.

“The Islamic Emirate flag currently flies in 70 percent of the country, which means we already have a tax base that includes people living in these areas. We tax people, farmland and we have been at major crossroads collecting tariffs on goods, ”Agha said.

Agha reveals that in addition to taxing goods and the civilian population, the Taliban also rely on the charities of wealthy Muslims to raise funds to meet their needs. “We also collect funds from companies operating in the country,” he adds.

© AP Photo / Sgt. Justin updegraff This June 10, 2017 photo released by the US Marine Corps shows an AH-64 Apache attack helicopter providing security from above as CH-47 Chinooks drop supplies to US soldiers in Task Force Iron at Bost Airfield, Afghanistan.

Although Agha is responsible for overseeing the welfare of the bereaved families of the fighters, the majority of funds raised by the Islamic Emirate are spent on funding the group’s fighters.

“Even though the IEA budget has been steadily increasing as our influence grows, we still do not yet have a fixed annual and monthly budget,” he says.

Taliban official’s revelations come amid accelerating US-led coalition forces withdrawal of troops Afghanistan to meet the 9/11 deadline specified by President Joe Biden last month. However, the withdrawal of foreign troops coincided with the resumption by Taliban fighters of positions they controlled before the start of the 20-year-old war in 2001.

The United States and its allies are now desperate to prevent Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport from falling into Taliban hands, as Washington already faces difficult questions about what it has achieved over the past two years. decades by its involvement in the foreign war.