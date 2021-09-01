The Taliban in search of legitimacy and a seat at the United Nations

UN Secretary-General António Guterres briefs an emergency Security Council meeting on the situation in Afghanistan. “The world is watching. We cannot and must not abandon the Afghan people, ”he pleaded. Credit: UN Photo / Manuel Elías

UNITED NATIONS, Sep 01 (IPS) – When the Taliban took power in 1996, one of their first political acts was to hang ousted Afghan President Mohammed Najibullah in Ariana Square in Kabul. The newly installed government played a triple role: judge, jury and executioner, all of them united in one.

Fast forward to August 15, when the Taliban, in their second coming, seized power by ousting the US-backed government of Ashraf Ghani, a former World Bank official with a doctorate in Anthropology from one of the Ivy League’s most prestigious educational institutions. institutions: Columbia University.

In a Facebook post, Ghani said he fled to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in search of refuge because he “was going to be hanged” by the Taliban.

If that happened, the Taliban would have earned the dubious distinction of being the only government in the world to hang two presidents. But fortunately, this is not the case.

Ghani, however, denied leaving the presidential palace dragging several suitcases containing millions of dollars stolen from the country’s treasury.

Meanwhile, when the Taliban ruled Afghanistan from 1996 to 2001, only three countries recognized its legitimacy: Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

But now, 20 years later, the top four countries most likely to give legitimacy to a Taliban government could include China and Russia (two permanent members of the Security Council), as well as Iran and Pakistan, while that others might follow.

At a meeting of 15 members of the Security Council on August 30, a resolution condemning the “deplorable” terrorist attack on Kabul airport was supported by 13 countries, with two abstentions: China and Russia. But since they did not exercise their veto, the resolution was passed 13-2.

As might be expected, the Taliban have now promised a new era and a promise to cooperate with the Americans, perhaps as part of a strategy to gain international legitimacy – and possibly a seat in the Assembly. General of the United Nations, seat now held by the deposed Ghani government.

Yet its sordid past, including flogging and public executions, enforced disappearances and violations of basic civil liberties, could come back to haunt the Taliban.

Dr Simon Adams, executive director of the Global Center for the Responsibility to Protect (R2P), told IPS that there is no evidence that Taliban version 2.0 will be any different from the Taliban’s original version, despite their attempts. to convince the world that this time they will be more user-friendly.

For decades, he said, the Taliban have been responsible for war crimes, and the last time they ruled Afghanistan, they perpetrated crimes against humanity.

The last time they were in government, Taliban forces systematically persecuted the country’s vulnerable Hazara minority and deprived millions of women and girls of their universal human rights. The Taliban have not changed, he argued.

Beyond the glare of television cameras and press conferences, Taliban fighters are already carrying out summary executions and evidence has already emerged of a recent massacre of Hazara men, Dr Adams said.

As an armed extremist group, as perpetrators of atrocities and as a state power, the Taliban directly oppose everything the United Nations stands for.

“They have their place handcuffed, they are not sitting in the hall of the United Nations General Assembly,” he said.

James M. Dorsey, a senior researcher at the Middle East Institute at the National University of Singapore, told IPS that there is no doubt the Taliban will claim Afghanistan’s seat at the UN once that they will form a government.

They can’t do it before. When it comes to the International Criminal Court (ICC), there is also no doubt that the Taliban have committed war crimes and crimes against humanity.

“The problem is, they’re in good company: China, Myanmar, Saudi Arabia, to name a few.”

“Why the Taliban and not also others? Asked Dorsey, author of the syndicated column and blog, The turbulent world of football in the Middle East

Asked why the United States wants to deal with a Taliban government that is not legally recognized by Washington, Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken said the United States has been “diplomatically engaged with the Taliban since then. some time for years in their efforts, to try to advance a peaceful settlement of the conflict in Afghanistan ”.

“In the future, we will judge our engagement with any Taliban-led government in Afghanistan on the basis of a simple proposition: our interests, and does that help us advance them or not?”

“If engagement with the government can advance the enduring interests that we will have in the fight against terrorism, the enduring interest that we will have in trying to help the Afghan people in need of humanitarian assistance, in the Enduring interest we have in seeing that the rights of all Afghans, especially women and girls, are respected, then we will, ”said Blinken, leaving the door open to a political relationship with the Taliban government.

He said if a future Taliban government stood up for the basic rights of the Afghan people, if it kept its commitments to ensure that Afghanistan could not be used as a launching pad for terrorist attacks “directed against us and our allies and partners, and in the first instance, if it respects its commitments to allow people who want to leave Afghanistan to leave, it is a government with which we can work.

“If not, we will make sure to use all the appropriate tools at our disposal to isolate this government, and as I said before, Afghanistan will be an outcast,” he said.

Samir Sanbar, a former assistant secretary general of the UN, who served under five different secretaries general, told IPS: President Bill Clinton “.

But he remembered the former permanent representative of Afghanistan looking for a job at the UN.

“If the Taliban decide to claim the Afghan seat, the UN credentials committee will have to review this claim.”

Sanbar said the Taliban delegation would also need US visas to visit New York, which would require the blessing of the Biden administration. He also pointed out that the UAE might not recognize the current Taliban, as it did in 1996, as it now hosts ousted Afghan President Ashraf Ghani.

Sanbar said it would be interesting to watch what happens during the 76th session of the General Assembly which opens on September 21.

