The Taliban are responding forcefully to a wave of public anger.

While many were skeptical of these assurances, in Kabul the rhythms of everyday life began to return, but they were in many ways limited.

There were significantly fewer women in the streets. Some of those who ventured outside did not cover themselves with the traditional burqa, the full face shroud that was required the last time the Taliban ruled. In homes and businesses, a knock on the door could create fear.

It remains to be seen whether the pragmatic needs of a nation of 38 million people will continue to temper the ideological fanaticism that defined the group’s rule from 1996 to 2001. But the country that the Taliban now control has changed significantly from two decades ago.

The advancement of women – women in key roles in civil society and millions of girls in school – is the most visible example. But years of Western investment in the country also helped rebuild a nation that was in ruins when the Taliban first emerged.

Understanding the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan Map 1 of 5 Who are the Taliban? The Taliban emerged in 1994 amid unrest following the withdrawal of Soviet forces from Afghanistan in 1989. They used brutal public punishments, including flogging, amputations and mass executions, to enforce their rules. Here is more on their origin story and their record as leaders. Who are the Taliban leaders? These are the main Taliban leaders, men who have spent years on the run, in hiding, in jail and dodging American drones. They are now emerging from obscurity, but little is known about them or how they plan to rule. How did the Taliban take control? See how the taliban have taken control in Afghanistan and wiped out 20 years of defense in a matter of months.

The protests offered warning signs that many Afghans will not simply accept the Taliban rule.

The Afghan government’s inability to meet the basic needs of the population has helped fuel support for the Taliban. This allowed them to quickly sweep the country – often not by military force, but through negotiations with frustrated local leaders.

On Wednesday, at a riverside market in Kabul, Jawed was selling apples. Born in the year the Taliban were ousted from power, he was not old enough to remember their brutal rule.

His concern this week was to source fruit from Pakistan. It was now easier, he said.

“The roads are clear now – they are quiet,” said Jawed, who bears a name. For now, the Taliban meant more order in the traffic and wholesale prices had fallen. But business was no better.